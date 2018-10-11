Alta Vista Botanical Gardens 10th Fall Fun Festival 

Vista, CA — If you haven’t been to the Gardens, you’re missing out! The Gardens are located at the top of the hill inside Brengle Terrace Park and are open every day for $5 per person, free for members.

Our TENTH annual FALL FUN FESTIVAL is coming up on Saturday October 20 from 10 am to 3 pm and YOU need to join us!

BEST of all, it’s a FREE event!

Admission to the Gardens that day is FREE

and you’ll love the family-friendly activities:

an on-site scarecrow contest with prizes

bobbing for apples

decorating punkins

flower crowns

crafts

origami

facepainting

dance and music.

We will also feature a raffle for a kids’ bike and helmet, donated by the Vista Chamber of Commerce – see attached flyer for details.

Raffle Fundraiser at the Fall Fun Festival

Support the AVBG Children’s Garden

This Specialized Rip Rock bike with coaster brakes,

training wheels AND helmet can be yours!

The list price on this beautiful bike is $250.

Raffle tickets are $5 each OR 5 for $20. Tickets are available at the

Festival or by contacting farmerjonesAVBG@gmail.com

The raffle winner will be chosen at the Fall Fun Festival on October 20 at 1:45 pm. You do not have to be present to win.

THANKS to the Vista Chamber of Commerce for donating this great PRIZE!

Buy lunch from Amigos de Vista Lions and plants from our AVBG Grow-Getters.

Vendors will offer crafts and goodies for sale.

Come visit our own Alta VISTA Botanical Gardens soon!

Questions: ask Farmer Jones: farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com

Vendors and Volunteers welcome: volunteeravbg@gmail.com