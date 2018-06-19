Alliance Healthcare Foundation Grants $35,000 to San Diego Center for Children

San Diego, CA – Alliance Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has awarded the San Diego Center for Children with a $35,000 Mission Support grant, part of AHF’s nine-year commitment to nonprofit organizations committed to advancing health and wellness in San Diego and Imperial Counties.

“Grants are awarded to nonprofits in San Diego and Imperial Counties who serve the most vulnerable of our populations: the poor, children, elderly and the homeless,” said Elizabeth Dreicer, Interim AHF Executive Director. “The 2018 Mission Support Grant amounts range from $25,000 to $100,000 per recipient, totaling $1 million.” She noted that the awarded organizations can use the funding as they see fit, allowing them to apply the grant in a way that best meets the most pressing needs of the people they serve.

According to Moisés Barón, Ph.D., President and CEO, “This grant will allow the San Diego Center for Children to improve access, timely care and a more effective, family-centered treatment approach for children, teens and their families who are struggling with mental, emotional or behavioral health disorders.”

The San Diego Center for Children, founded in 1887, is the oldest children’s nonprofit in San Diego. The Center provides therapeutic care, specialized education and critical life skills to more than 1,000 children and their families in eight locations and hundreds of homes across the county.

AHF’s Mission Support program objectives are to seek, support and trust organizations that are closest to those they aim to serve by providing core operating support to advance their mission and do the most good for the most people. This is a tall order as AHF estimates that, there are 1.3 million individuals in San Diego and Imperial Counties who live below the self-sufficiency rate.