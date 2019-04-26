Loading...
Alley Art Festival

April 25, 2019

Join us as a vendor for Alley Art Festival in historic downtown Vista for a FREE TO THE PUBLIC curated community art experience inviting audiences of all ages and demographics to participate in an inclusive art festival; diverse in opportunities to showcase artworks and connect through creativity.

For more general information about the festival and what it offers, please visit alleyartfestival.com.

  • Artist Booth: $75
  • Non-profit: $40
  • Zine Table: $25
  • Poetry Slam Registration: $5
  • Open Mic: $5
