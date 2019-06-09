Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  ALLEY ART FESTIVAL SUNDAY

ALLEY ART FESTIVAL SUNDAY

By   /  June 8, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Sun, June 9, 2019 – 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM PDT

Location

110 South Citrus Avenue, Vista, CA 92084

Alley Art Festival 2019 coming to downtown Vista!! FREE TO THE PUBLIC – ALL AGES!!!!

Check out our event page to see more activities:
https://www.facebook.com/pg/alleyartfestival/events/?ref=page_internal

All are welcome to participate and share in the inspiration and passion that artists bring to this one-of-a-kind event in beautiful #downtownVista

ARTIST MARKET, ZINE FEST, KID ZONE, PERFORMANCES, MUSIC, FOOD, ART EXHIBITIONS and MORE…

Visit alleyartfestival.com for more information or be a VOLUNTEER!

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 12 hours ago on June 8, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 9, 2019 @ 1:50 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Healthy Community Healthy You: Lavender oil: At home multi-purpose remedy

Read More →