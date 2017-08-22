Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Alley Art Festival September 2017

Alley Art Festival September 2017

By   /  August 22, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

For information visit  http://www.vistaart.org/

ARTIST MARKET – A diverse collection of local artisans showcasing their works for sale in the largest one day artist market in Vista. Participating Artists >>

SHARPIE CAR – Contribute to this interactive art piece and turn a full size car into a work of art.

THE “ALLEY CAT” PARADE – Kick off the festival with a parade
to celebrate all the alley cats out there. Starting at 11:00 a.m., Follow the parade through the backstreets of downtown.

BEFORE I DIE WALL – What’s on your bucket list?  Well, here you can document it.  Put it on the board and let the world know…. Start dreaming now.

BIG A$$ ART SHOW – An Exhibition of art that will make you step back and say, “woah, thats big.”

BUTTON MAKING – Be your artistic self and fill in a 2” circle with your own art and presto! make it into a button to wear!  Help your kids make their own buttons.  Bring a special picture from home to make into a button.  Free while supplies last.

BEFORE I DIE WALL- Art show sponsored by “Only losers litter” Using only found objects and repurposed materials, see what these artists have created. Submit your trash art here.

For information visit  http://www.vistaart.org/

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Free After School Junior Deputy Academy Open for Registration

Read More →