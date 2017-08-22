Alley Art Festival September 2017

For information visit http://www.vistaart.org/

ARTIST MARKET – A diverse collection of local artisans showcasing their works for sale in the largest one day artist market in Vista. Participating Artists >>

SHARPIE CAR – Contribute to this interactive art piece and turn a full size car into a work of art.

​THE “ALLEY CAT” PARADE – Kick off the festival with a parade

to celebrate all the alley cats out there. Starting at 11:00 a.m., Follow the parade through the backstreets of downtown.

​BEFORE I DIE WALL – What’s on your bucket list? Well, here you can document it. Put it on the board and let the world know…. Start dreaming now.

​BIG A$$ ART SHOW – An Exhibition of art that will make you step back and say, “woah, thats big.”

BUTTON MAKING – Be your artistic self and fill in a 2” circle with your own art and presto! make it into a button to wear! Help your kids make their own buttons. Bring a special picture from home to make into a button. Free while supplies last.

BIG A$$ ART SHOW – Art show sponsored by "Only losers litter" Using only found objects and repurposed materials, see what these artists have created. Submit your trash art here.

