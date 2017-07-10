Alley Art Festival Seeking Sponsorships

Vista Art Foundation’s fourth annual event is September 10…

The Alley Art Festival, one of the most popular events in historic downtown Vista, is offering sponsorships at all levels. The fast growing festival, held in historical downtown Vista, is the centerpiece for Vista Art Foundation’s mission to support creative expression through all types of art by all age groups.

Sponsors will receive signage designed to reflect the festival’s whimsical character. Sponsorships are available at various levels:

Title Partner Sponsor

Stage Sponsor

Venue Area

Festival Friend

Details of levels and payment are available at www.vistaart.org.

The Alley Art Festival features various participatory art venues for children and adults including oversized art displays, recycled art, poetry slam, offbeat and performance art, numerous local art vendors and new public sculptures. The all day festival has grown to be one of the most anticipated events in Vista as attendance has increased with many visitors from outside the area.

The VAF is working to enhance school arts programs through partnerships with local schools, including a scholarship fund for graduating seniors and activities aimed to help at-risk youth especially in need of inspired motivation.

Vista Art Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and a major contributor to the changing face of Vista, from colorful murals including Boogie Birds, Space Coyote, and Hunting Cat, to clever and whimsical sculptures such as the Alley Art Man series and the very popular Love Locks.

Contact: Jaydon Sterling-Randall, 760-9917-1337 or Aleta Dirdo, 760-726-4486, artinvista@gmail.com, or www.vistaart.org