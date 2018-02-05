All Year Long At The Moonlight

Rebels, Raiders, and Supermen: The Music of John Williams – performed by the San Diego Symphony Sameer Patel, conducting March 24, 2018 at 7:30 pm The San Diego Symphony has announced its program for its concert at the Moonlight Amphitheatre saluting John Williams, one of the best-known composers of our time. The audience will be treated to music from Star Wars, E.T., Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harry Potter, and more. Conducting the orchestra is the San Diego Symphony’s Sameer Patel, the Associate Conductor of the orchestra. See the Program and Ticket Prices Order Tickets Online Daebreon Poiema: The Reason Why I Sing – ClubM at the Moonlight Amphitheatre March 3, 2018 at 7:30 pm Daebreon received critical acclaim for her starring roles in our 2017 production of Aida, and in her 2016 Moonlight debut in Sister Act. Now you can experience Daebreon’s exceptional gift of performing when she makes her cabaret debut at ClubM on March 3 . Daebreon’s concert marks the end of our indoor season of intimate cabaret performances. Order Tickets Online Smoke on the Mountain presented by Lamb’s Players Theatre at the AVO Playhouse March 1 – 18, 2018 After an extended run in Coronado, Lamb’s is bringing the Blue Grass/Gospel ComedySMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN to the AVO Playhouse for a limited run! The entire family will enjoy this delightful, funny & joyous musical, packed with good old-time bluegrass gospel! The Great Depression is finally coming to an end and the Sanders Family Singers are back on the road again, but after this night Mt. Pleasant Baptist will never be the same! The AVO Playhouse is the City of Vista’s intimate indoor playhouse located on Main Street in the historic Vista Village. Pre and post show dining options in the Village are plentiful. “CRITIC’S CHOICE!” James Hebert, San Diego Union-Tribune “CRITIC’S PICK!” Jeff Smith, San Diego Reader “Soulful, rompin’ stompin’, funny & touching!” Los Angeles Times Order Tickets Online Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s 2018 Children’s Workshop – at the Moonlight Amphitheatre February 18, 2018; Noon – 5 pm For young actors ages seven to 18, this workshop offers the opportunity to learn choreography and music with the artistic staff of Moonlight Stage Productions. Participants who attend the workshop may be invited to callbacks for a Moonlight production this summer. To register or get more information, call the Foundation at 760.630.7650 Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s 2018 Gala – at the Moonlight Amphitheatre May 12, 2018 May 12 and be ready to be “razzle dazzled” by this year’s Gala. For more information, call the Foundation at Save the date for one of the region’s most anticipated social and fundraising events of the year! Mark your calendar forand be ready to be “razzle dazzled” by this year’s Gala. For more information, call the Foundation at 760.630.7650 2018 Season at the Moonlight Amphitheatre Subscriptions on sale March 10, 2018 at Noon Single tickets on sale March 31, 2018 at Noon June 13 – 30, 2018 at 8 pm Director and Choreographer:JOHN VAUGHAN Musical Director and Conductor: LYNDON PUGEDA July 18 – August 4, 2018 at 8 pm Director: LARRY RABEN Choreographer: KARL WARDEN Musical Director and Conductor: RANDI RUDOLPH August 15 – September 1, 2018 at 8 pm Director: STEVEN GLAUDINI Choreographer: ROGER CASTELLANO Musical Director and Conductor: ELAN McMAHAN September 12 – 29, 2018 at 7:30 pm Director and Choreographer: TBA Musical Director: JD DUMAS Conductor: KENNETH GAMMIE Performances Visit our website Directions Contact The Moonlight