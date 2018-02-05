All Year Long At The Moonlight

Smoke on the Mountain
presented by Lamb’s Players Theatre
at the AVO Playhouse
March 1 – 18, 2018
After an extended run in Coronado, Lamb’s is bringing the Blue Grass/Gospel ComedySMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN to the AVO Playhouse for a limited run! The entire family will enjoy this delightful, funny & joyous musical, packed with good old-time bluegrass gospel! The Great Depression is finally coming to an end and the Sanders Family Singers are back on the road again, but after this night Mt. Pleasant Baptist will never be the same!
The AVO Playhouse is the City of Vista’s intimate indoor playhouse located on Main Street in the historic Vista Village. Pre and post show dining options in the Village are plentiful.
“CRITIC’S CHOICE!”
James Hebert, San Diego Union-Tribune
“CRITIC’S PICK!”
Jeff Smith, San Diego Reader
“Soulful, rompin’ stompin’, funny & touching!”
Los Angeles Times