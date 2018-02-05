Loading...
All Year Long At The Moonlight

By   /  February 5, 2018  /  No Comments

visit the moonlight
symphony
Rebels, Raiders, and Supermen: The Music of John Williams – performed by the San Diego Symphony
Sameer Patel, conducting  March 24, 2018 at 7:30 pm
 
The San Diego Symphony has announced its program for its concert at the Moonlight Amphitheatre saluting John Williams, one of the best-known composers of our time. The audience will be treated to music from Star Wars, E.T., Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harry Potter, and more. Conducting the orchestra is the San Diego Symphony’s Sameer Patel, the Associate Conductor of the orchestra.
 
daebreon
Daebreon Poiema: The Reason Why I Sing – ClubM at the Moonlight Amphitheatre
March 3, 2018 at 7:30 pm
 
Daebreon received critical acclaim for her starring roles in our 2017 production of Aida, and in her 2016 Moonlight debut in Sister Act. Now you can experience Daebreon’s exceptional gift of performing when she makes her cabaret debut at ClubM on March 3. Daebreon’s concert marks the end of our indoor season of intimate cabaret performances. 
smoke on the mountain
 
Smoke on the Mountain
presented by Lamb’s Players Theatre
at the AVO Playhouse
March 1 – 18, 2018
 
After an extended run in Coronado, Lamb’s is bringing the Blue Grass/Gospel ComedySMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN to the AVO Playhouse for a limited run! The entire family will enjoy this delightful, funny & joyous musical, packed with good old-time bluegrass gospel! The Great Depression is finally coming to an end and the Sanders Family Singers are back on the road again, but after this night Mt. Pleasant Baptist will never be the same!
 
The AVO Playhouse is the City of Vista’s intimate indoor playhouse located on Main Street in the historic Vista Village. Pre and post show dining options in the Village are plentiful.
 
“CRITIC’S CHOICE!”
James Hebert, San Diego Union-Tribune
 
“CRITIC’S PICK!”
Jeff Smith, San Diego Reader
 
“Soulful, rompin’ stompin’, funny & touching!”
Los Angeles Times
 
foundation
 
Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s 2018 Children’s Workshop –  at the Moonlight Amphitheatre
February 18, 2018; Noon – 5 pm
 
For young actors ages seven to 18, this workshop offers the opportunity to learn choreography and music with the artistic staff of Moonlight Stage Productions. Participants who attend the workshop may be invited to callbacks for a Moonlight production this summer. To register or get more information, call the Foundation at 760.630.7650.
 
Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s 2018 Gala – at the Moonlight Amphitheatre
May 12, 2018
 
Save the date for one of the region’s most anticipated social and fundraising events of the year! Mark your calendar for May 12 and be ready to be “razzle dazzled” by this year’s Gala. For more information, call the Foundation at 760.630.7650
2018 Season at the
Moonlight Amphitheatre
 Subscriptions on sale March 10, 2018 at Noon
Single tickets on sale March 31, 2018 at Noon
mamma mia logo
 June 13 – 30, 2018 at 8 pm
Director and Choreographer:JOHN VAUGHAN
Musical Director and Conductor:
LYNDON PUGEDA
newsies logo
 
July 18 – August 4, 2018 at 8 pm
Director: LARRY RABEN
Choreographer: KARL WARDEN
Musical Director and Conductor:
RANDI RUDOLPH
hunchback logo
August 15 – September 1, 2018 at 8 pm
Director: STEVEN GLAUDINI
Choreographer: ROGER CASTELLANO
Musical Director and Conductor:
ELAN McMAHAN
chicago logo
September 12 – 29, 2018 at
7:30 pm
Director and Choreographer: TBA
Musical Director: JD DUMAS
Conductor: KENNETH GAMMIE
