All Sports News

MLB: Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 3 with a single, 1 run scored and 2 RBI’s for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 11-7.

MLB: Former Palomar Comets alum James Hoyt appeared on the mound for the Cleveland Indians as they were defeated by the Washington Nationals 10-7. Hoyt pitched 1 inning gave up 1 hit 1 walk and 1 strikeout.

High School Football:

Tri City Christian 35 Escondido Charter 6 – Joseph Soliz 15 yard touchdown run, Maverick Farr 19 and 20 yard TD pass to Trey Blackford, Jason Mageo 1 yard run, Trey Blackford 11 yard run.



San Pasqual Academy 20 Horizon Prep 13 – Quarterback Evilio Charfuros 2 touchdown passes of 35 and 45 yards to Eli Rodriguez (scored a 5 yard touchdown).

El Camino 14 Eastlake 3 – Joey Armentrout 1 pass of 70 yards to Alex Fetko and Noah Sega 10 yard run.

The Patriots of Orange Glen High School vs Army Navy Academy 49-0 -Behind the performances of quarterback Ethan Villalobos had 3/3 44 yds TD, 1 Rush 4 yds 30 yard pass to DJ Harris. Damien Graney 18 yard punt return and Cael Patterson’s 8 Carries 250 yds 4 TD, 3 receptions for 29 Dayne Patterson’s 12 Carries 163 yds TD DJ Harris- 2 Rec 34 yds 1 touchdown run of 30 yards defeating Army Navy Academy..

Oceanside 33 Olympian 3: Jakob Harris 14 and 50 yard pass to Nicolas Williams, Kavika Tua 50 yard touchdown,



9-28-19 College Football

Former San Marcos Knights alum Terrell Burgess registered 6 tackles for the Utes of Utah in their 38-13 win over Washington State.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Chris Olave 3 receptions for 30 yards for Ohio State as they defeated Nebraska 48-7.

Former El Camino Wildcats alum Chris Brown recorded 18 carries for 54 yards for Cal Bears and scored 1 touchdown run of 13 yards as they suffered their first loss of the season as they were defeated by Arizona State 24-17.

Former Oceanside Pirates alum Azizi Hearn registered 5 tackles for Wyoming in their 54-17 win over UNLV.

Former Oceanside Pirates alum Justin Te’i registered 7 tackles for Utah State as they defeated Colorado State 34-24.



NFL: Former Mission Hills alum Nemiah McFarland playing for the Bengals of Idaho State carried the ball 9 times for 23 yards for Idaho State as they defeated Portland State 51-24.



9-29-19 NFL Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Kenny Stills had 2 receptions for 24 yards for the Houston Texans as they were defeated 16-10 by the Carolina Panthers.

Junior College Soccer: Arturo Soltero scored the only goal for the Palomar Comets as they tied Citrus JC 1-1.

Mira Costa Men’s Soccer: Julio Costa and Pedro Mercado scored 2 goals for the Spartans.