All Shook Up The Musical At The Avo

Presented by Star Repertory Theatre at the AVO Playhouse

Not Affiliated with the City of Vista or Moonlight Stage Productions

Online sales end 2 hours prior to show time. The AVO Playhouse Box Office opens 1 hour prior to show time. Seating begins half an hour before show time.

Friday, May 25, 2018 • 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 26, 2018 • 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm

General Admission

All Tickets $29

All Shook Up The Musical is all new, but inspired by and featuring the hit songs of Elvis Presley! The show is set in 1955, in a square little town, in a square little state. In rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that’ll have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

STAR Repertory Theatre brings this rock and roll musical comedy to the Avo Playhouse in Vista, featuring productions with very talented, teens, and adults, and amazing sets and costumes!