Alicia Villarreal Cancellation!

By   /  May 16, 2019  /  No Comments

Escondido, CA — The California Center for the Arts, Escondido has been notified that due to unforeseen challenges of timing and travel, performing artist Alicia Villarrealhas cancelled her upcoming Southern California performances, including her scheduled May 23, 2019 appearance.

Anyone who has purchased tickets may exchange them for another event listed below or may receive a full refund at our Box Office.

·         Jesse & Joy on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 7:30 PM

·         Natalia Lafourcade on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 8 PM

·         Panteon Rococo on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 8 PM

