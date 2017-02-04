Alana Lacangan 20 Pts Paces Rancho Buena Vista In Win Over Oceanside

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer– Oceanside High School-Oceanside, CA: The Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista High School behind the 20 point performance by Alana Lacangan 8 each by Catelynn Dumala and Maggie Ross, 7 by Tyisha Hill defeated the Lady Pirates of Oceanside High School by a 57-28 score.

The Lady Pirates were led by Jadon Pao Pao with 18 and 14 by Zaria Brown.

With the win the Lady Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista improve to 15-6 and will take on the Lady Barons of Bonita Vista from Chula Vista, CA in a Coaches vs. Cancer game at Mira Mesa High School while the Lady Pirates with the loss fall to 3-19 and ride a 4 game losing streak and will host the Lady Panthers of Vista High on Wednesday, February 8th at 5:30 pm