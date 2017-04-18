Alamosa Park Elementary Celebrates 30 Years

On Friday, May 5th at 5:00 pm, the Alamosa Park Elementary PTA will celebrate 30 years of educational excellence by sponsoring the Spring Fling which will include opening the time capsule from 1987.

Teachers, staff and students from 30 years will gather to re-connect. All are welcome. Opening of the time capsule from the dedication of the school in 1987 will be at 6:30 pm.

Some of the school’s original “pioneer Happy Camper” staff from 1987 are still at Alamosa Park – Mrs. Engstrom, Mrs. Perkins, Mrs. Morton, Mr. Nick, and Mrs. Jones out in the garden.

Students and staff are invited to write a letter to future students describing their lives today – about hopes, dreams, daily life, technology – for possible inclusion in the re-filling of the time capsule. Each submission must be on a single sheet of 8 ½ x 11 paper – and can be emailed to farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com .

Submissions will be due to Farmer Jones by Friday April 28 at 2 p.m. Submissions must be turned in at the Alamosa school office or mailed to 5130 Alamosa Park Drive, Oceanside 92057 to arrive by the deadline.

Alamosa Park Elementary in the Vista Unified School District is located in Oceanside. Questions and submissions: farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com

Nancy B Jones ​”Farmer Jones” at Alamosa Park Elementary ​VUSD Oceanside, CA​ (760) 822-6824