AIDS/LifeCycle Silent Auction

Saturday April 27th from 14:00 to 17:00 at Aztec Brewery 2330 La Mirada Dr Ste 200, Vista.

Please support us in our ride to save lives! We are raising funds to prepare for a 545-mile bike ride from San Francisco to LA that will take place June 2-8. We’ve put together a variety of art, services, and gift packages and all you have to do is show up, drink delicious beer, and bid on your favorite auction items while enjoying music and good company.

Any support is tremendously appreciated as we prepare for this ride, and even the smallest contribution can help drastically change the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS.

Your donation goes directly toward funding the work of San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center to provide free HIV/AIDS medical care, testing, and prevention services. These programs and services serve as models of care and prevention around the world. Members of both agencies work with organizations in several countries to share best practices to end the global AIDS epidemic.

Thanks again for your support and we hope to see you there!