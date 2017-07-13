Loading...
AGSEM Now Accepting Consignments for Huge July 30th Outdoor Auction

By   /  July 13, 2017  /  No Comments

Giant July Outdoor Consignment Auction
Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. 

PREVIEW: Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
 
New this auction:
 Starting Friday, July 21st – Saturday, July 29th at 12 PM PST
The Museum will be accepting online absentee bids on running tractors, autos and engines via their website.
 
Consignment Hours – by appointment:
Now through Saturday, July 29th at 5 p.m.
Please call 760-941-1791 to make an appointment. 
 See Detailed Consignment Instructions Below.
 
 Auction Location: Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc.
2040 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92083
  
 
  
Outdoor Auction at AGSEM Will Be 
Sunday July 30th – 9:00 a.m.
 
We’re taking consignments during business hours by appointment
NOW until Preview Saturday, July 29th at  5:00 p.m.
See Consignment Instructions Below.
    Great Tractors and other Items wanted for auction! 

Private party and estate consignments which may include: 

  • Farmhouse & Barn Yard Collectibles,
  • Restored & Original Condition Farm Tractors,
  • Wagons & Wagon Wheels,
  • Stationary Engines,
  • Farm Toys & Literature,
  • Rustic Farm Implements,
  • Tack & Saddlery,
  • Historical Memorabilia,
  • Country Primitives,
  • Estate Furnishings,
  • Coins & Paper Money,
  • 100’s of Antiques & Collectibles.

Cash, Checks & Credit Cards Will Be Accepted 

Great pictures and video will be posted on Facebook.

Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc.

2040 N. Santa Fe Ave.. Vista, CA 92083 (760) 941-1791  www.agsem.com

 Consignment Instructions: Consignments Being Accepted by appointmentNOW through Saturday July 29th  9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please call 760-941-1791 to make an appointment.

The Staff of Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum reserves the right to refuse any item or limit the number of consignments and/or consignors. 

Rates:

  • 12% – Running Autos, Tractors, Trucks.
  • 27% – Engines, As-Is Tractors, Garden Tractors, Misc. Items.
NO CONTEMPORARY, NEW, MODERN, ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, OR HOUSEHOLD ITEMS ACCEPTED.

For Consignment Information Contact:  rodagsem@gmail.com or AMTess@agsem.com

Phone: (760) 941-1791 or (800) 587-2286

Consignment Terms & Conditions:
Consignments are limited to Antiques & Collectibles Only.  The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc. has the right to refuse any item and limit the number of consignments accordingly.
Items NOT ACCEPTED are: Hazardous Waste, Tires, Batteries, Paint, Chemicals, Items that may have contained and/or stored HasMat Waste, Truck or Automobile Tires or Rims, Scrap Materials, Appliances, Contemporary Furniture, Office Equipment/Furniture — Computers, Printers, Monitors, Chairs, etc.– Home Electronics,
No Washing machines, Dryers, Refrigerators, Rummage/Yard Sale Items,
No surplus Household or construction materials (NO windows).
The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc. is not responsible for any item not sold at the consignment auction. It is the responsibility of the consignor to retrieve unsold items immediately following the sale. After 10 days the Museum assumes ownership and consignor may be billed for removal or cleanup of abandoned items.
The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, Inc. makes No Exception to these conditions effective immediately.
