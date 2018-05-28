AGRITOURISM DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE

KOCT recently completed an Agritourism documentary funded by the County of San Diego’s Board of Supervisors 2017-2018 Community Enhancement Grant. The documentary features interviews with Jason Mraz a Musician and Local Farm Owner, Eric Larson from the San Diego County Farm Bureau, Local Farmers, City of Oceanside Staff, Restaurateurs and Chefs.

The documentary focuses on the importance of having sustainable farmland in the local community. There are beautiful aerial and landscape clips of South Morro Hills in Oceanside, in addition to highlighting existing Agritourism experiences throughout North County San Diego such as Myrtle Creek, Bates Nut Farm, Cyclops Farms, Beach House Winery, Carlsbad Strawberry Company, State Street Farmers Market in Carlsbad Village and the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. The documentary includes music performed by Jason Mraz, Lee Coulter and Barnwell Shift.

The goal of Agritourism is to encourage non-farmers and tourists to visit local farms or ranches. Agritourism also encompasses the Farm to Table Movement that is taking place in local restaurants and farmers markets.

