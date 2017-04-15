April and May Aging & Wellness Workshops hosted by The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation is excited to host the Jewish Family Services group as they sponsor four Aging and Wellness Workshops at the Country Club Senior Center in Oceanside.

Wednesday, April 19: Using our mind to add life to our years (1:00-2:00 pm)

Wednesday, April 26: The use of personal past to move forward in our lives (1:00-2:00 pm)

Wednesday, May 3: How to keep my spirit up when my body is aching (1:00-2:00 pm)

Wednesday, May 10: Don’t let fear keep you from growing (1:00-2:00 pm)

The Country Club Senior Center is located at 455 Country Club Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054.

Register at www.jfssd.org/oceanside. Registration is recommended but not required. Space is limited but walk-ins will be welcome.

For more information about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or on Facebook at “City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”