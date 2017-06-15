Agencies Reaffirm SANDAG’S AAA Credit Ratings 

The national bond rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings both reaffirmed the highest possible credit ratings for SANDAG in recent reports.

On June 8, Fitch announced it had reaffirmed SANDAG’s AAA rating for the agency’s outstanding sales tax revenue bonds. On June 9, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) made a similar announcement, reaffirming SANDAG’s AAA ratings. Both are the highest possible ratings, reflecting the agency’s capacity to meet its obligations.

Per S&P, the SANDAG-managed TransNet revenue stream is demonstrating an overall trend of positive growth, with the half-cent sales tax having increased by 35 percent in the past seven years (up to fiscal year 2016), a trend that is above peer sales tax revenue collection trends in California.

