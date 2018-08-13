Age Well, Drive Smart Course Sponsored By Senator Bates Huge Success

TR Robertson –There’s an old saying, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks”, but that was certainly not the case on Friday as over 500 drivers packed the large conference room at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa and an additional 70+ filled the conference room at the CHP Field Office in Vista to take part in a free 2 hour course designed for drivers, 55 and older. The course covered instruction on basic road courtesy, the impact visual, mental or hearing impairments might have on driving, distracted driving issues, tips on avoiding or offsetting hazardous road conditions, improving driving performance, an update on legislative changes and a short discussion on the changes in drivers licensing and the DMV. Those attending received a Preparing for your Supplemental Driving Performance Evaluation booklet and a California Driver Handbook. The course was sponsored by Republican Leader Senator Patricia Bates of the Thirty-sixth Senate District and presented by Jana Jahns MEd, Education Specialist from UC San Diego representing TREDS and Mark Latulippe, Public Information Officer of the California Highway Patrol, Oceanside Area.

The course is a result of the collaboration between the TREDS groups and the California Highway Patrol and provides informative material for older drivers, especially in light of the growing population of older drivers. TREDS stands for Training, Research and Education for Driving Safety. According to the statistical information TREDS has compiled, 10,000 people a day turn 65. Of those people still driving with licenses in the United States, over 5.3 million U.S. residents are 65+ years old, 86 thousand are in their 90’s and 5 Americans are over 100 years old still driving. Jahns said it is in everyone’s best interest to learn as much as we can about driving safely and laws effecting older drivers.

The original idea for the “Age Well, Drive Smart” course was to have the event in the Vista CHP Field Office in their conference room, which has about 50 chairs and a standing room capacity of about 75+. The flyers appeared several weeks ago, many mailed to constituents in the Thirty-sixth Senate District. Jacqui Nguyen, Press Secretary for Senator Bates, said they received 7 sign-up phone calls the first hour, then the calls began to flood in. It was obvious, after a day or so, the CHP Offices were not going to handle the number of people interested and a much larger venue would be needed. A quick look at large rooms in the western edge of North County led to the Sheraton Resort & Spa Conference Center and a room that could handle 500+. The CHP conference room was retained for individuals who may not have received the notification in time for the change of venue, and around 70 people showed up there for a presentation of the driving course.

Arriving early at the Sheraton, I spoke with a number of attendees and asked them why they had chosen to attend this program and what they expected to get out of the course. Richard Burch from Carlsbad and Andrea Jankovich of Scripps Ranch said they were taking advantage of a chance to get a 5% reduction on their car insurance for attending the course and they were also interested in getting new information about driving laws. Harvey and Jean Tilker of Oceanside said they were getting older, like most at the course, and they wanted to know what techniques were being suggested for older drivers. Ligia McNuley of Oceanside was also interested in the car insurance reduction opportunity. Archie and Irene, from Carlsbad, said they wanted to find out about new regulations and how to be a safer driver. Liz Lataga and Rose Lewis, from the Sea Lions Club of Oceanside, said they have questions about the new REAL ID driver’s license application. Many, like Nancy from Vista and Gordon from Carlsbad, soon will have to take their drivers test and were hoping this would help them with the test. There were some folks at the course who had driven down from Orange County. Lots of people with lots of questions and many concerns about driving as they get older and what all the new changes will mean for them. All of those in attendance will be mailed a certificate of course completion they can turn in to their car insurance provider if their insurance company gives the discount for course completion.

The “Age Well, Drive Smart” course began with a short introduction and welcome from Senator Patricia Bates. Senator Bates thanked those in attendance for taking time out of their busy schedules to find time to learn about how to drive safer and make a difference on the road. She introduced Jana Jahns, MEd, from UCSD, who outlined the program and the strategies that would be shown during the course. Jana showed a short power point with several important statistics related to the age group in attendance.

Some of the information she pointed out included, in 2016 there were 665 driving deaths of men 65 and older. Older men, over 65, have more crashes than women over 65. Drivers 85 years old and older die at the same rate as 20-24 year olds, the latter considered the riskiest drivers on the road. People 65 years old and older take, on an average, 5 medications daily (some possibly causing impairment). By 2029, 1 out of 4 drivers will be 65 years old or older. Jana introduced the next speaker, CHP Public Information Officer Mark Latulippe, who would continue the course with additional power point presentations.

Officer Latulippe covered Distracted Driving in a variety of examples. He also went over the danger of Hands Free devices and told the audience, Hands Free is not Risk Free. He showed the audience a picture of a severely damaged Highway Patrol car involved in an accident in Valley Center and told the audience the car was the result of a distracted driving accident in which he was the driver. A simple downward look at his computer led to him losing control when he was on the way to the scene of another car accident. He reminded the audience, it can happen in a split second.

He would also cover Road Rage and some of the causes, reminding people if they are involved in a road rage incident, the best tactic is to get away from the scene, referred to as FIDO – Forget it and Drive On. Officer Latulippe covered helpful hints on Planning Your Trip – not a long road trip, but simple daily travels. He showed Blind Spots and the best means and ways to adjust and position car mirrors. Hand on wheel placement was covered – now suggested at 9 & 3 or 8 & 4 positions, as well as correct ways to wear seat belts. He would finish with showing a variety of vehicle accessories that would aide older drivers, such as larger rear view mirrors.

Jana Jahns returned for a final few comments concerning the DMV, License Renewal after 70, vision and written test requirements, Limited Term medical condition stipulations and several other issues. She told the audience, that those over 70, who would have to renew their licenses, would take a written test of 18 questions and 3 wrong answers were allowed. She also touched on the REAL ID Driver’s License, which could be applied for and needed for traveling on airlines by 2020 if you did not possess a passport. Her final discussion was a listing of helpful sites and organizations for those in need to transportation if you did not possess a driver’s license, such as Go Go Grandparents. She also touched on places to go to if you wanted additional assistance with driving skills – AARP Drive Safety, Triple A Driving Instructors for Seniors. She stated, “Don’t be afraid to start honestly evaluating yourself and your driving skills”.

I was also able to conduct a short interview with Senator Bates concerning her recent statement about the Joint Legislative Audit Committee rejection of a request to audit the California Department of Motor Vehicles. There is growing concern about the policies and procedures at the DMV Offices throughout the state as lines grow longer and longer, with wait times exceeding hours in many instances. The DMV points to the passage of the REAL ID Law for this growing issue. Senator Bates pointed out that that DMV has already received authorization for 550 additional positions and $46 million in this year’s budget and they are asking for another 2,000 staff positions and $151 million more to handle the REAL ID workload. Many want to know why they have had since 2005 to plan for this situation and why the DMV looks much the same today as it did 10 years ago. Senator Bates said the request for an audit can be re-introduced, but that would probably not happen. Interestingly, 8 votes were needed in the committee to request the audit, 7 Senators said an audit was needed, 3 said no and one Senator was not in attendance. I will be taking my driving test in October, already have my appointment, and will be reporting back on my experience at the DMV. Should be interesting.

Senator Bates has introduced a ‘Plus 90’ legislative that would give an additional 90 days for all drivers’ license renewals that are set to expire this year and would also extend the deadline for new Californians to register their out-of-state cars. More information will follow on the progress of this proposal. Due to the success of the Age Well, Drive Smart program sponsored by the Senator, her committee will evaluate the possibility of running this course again. Those in attendance will tell you, it was well worth giving up a few hours to attend.

For more information, go to:

http://district36.cssre.us

www.senate.ca.gov/Bates

www.treds.ucsd.edu