Afternoon Concerts in July at Oceanside’s Heritage Park

The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division and the Friends of Oceanside Parks will offer free Concerts in the Park on Sundays in July from July 2-July 30 at Heritage Park, located at 220 Peyri Road in Oceanside. Concerts will run from 4:00– 6:00 p.m. and each week will feature a different style of music.

Concerts will be held on July 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. A food vendor will be onsite and Heritage Park’s Ice Cream Parlor will be open. Bring a beach chair or a blanket and enjoy the show with your friends and family. There will be an opportunity drawing too! For questions about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or find them on Facebook at “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”