Advocating for all Californians, Senator Bates Earns Perfect Score

From the California Chamber of Commerce

SACRAMENTO – The California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber) recently awarded Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) with a perfect score (14-0) in its 2018 Vote Record . Out of the 40 California State Senators that represent nearly one million constituents per district, Senator Bates is one of only seven state senators who received a perfect score.

CalChamber is a non-profit organization representing more than 14,000 companies of all sizes. CalChamber highlighted 14 bills in 2018 that were labeled priority bills and of concern to both small and large businesses.

“I’m honored to earn a perfect score from the California Chamber of Commerce, a pro-jobs organization that is committed to economic growth. I’m proud of the work that I do in the Legislature to advocate for all hard-working Californians.

“The issue of affordability has been a topic of concern for all. I joined CalChamber in opposing legislation introduced in 2018 that would hurt the 3.9 million small businesses and their employees. Californians deserve better,” said Senator Bates.

Among the bills that were labeled as priority by CalChamber included Senate Bill 100 and Assembly Bill 2384 which would increase energy costs and health care premiums.Over the years, CalChamber has compiled 44 vote records that are distributed to their members and local chambers of commerce to measure the performance of California State legislators.

Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.