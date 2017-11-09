Loading...
Advocate for Local Businesses & Jobs Gives Anderson Perfect Score

November 9, 2017

CalChamber is a non-for-profit organization committed to “helping California businesses survive and thrive”. 

SACRAMENTO – State Senator Joel Anderson scored a perfect “16-0” in accordance with the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber) on its 2017 Vote Record that was released last Friday. Senator Anderson was one of 10 that received the perfect score out of the 40 Senate members evaluated.

Representing more than 14,000 members, CalChamber produced this vote record “in response to numerous requests by member firms and local chambers of commerce that would like a gauge by which to measure the performance of their legislators.”

In October, Anderson received a perfect score from Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association (HJTA).

 

 

 

 

