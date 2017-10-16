Advance Screening of New Morgan Freeman Series Comes To San Diego

“In this time of growing social, racial and cultural divisions, The Story of Us reveals how we are bound together by our common humanity”

—Morgan Freeman

On October 30th Series Executive Producer James Younger To Host Screening and Q&A For Upcoming Episode Of The Acclaimed New National Geographic Series at USD’s Joan Kroc School Of Peace Studies

San Diego, CA | Oct. 1 2017 – The Story Of Us with Morgan Freeman, the acclaimed new series from Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment and National Geographic, will see an exclusive San Diego screening and Q&A event on Monday, October 30th at 7:00 PM at The Joan Kroc School of Peace Studies Theater at the University of San Diego, 5998 Alcala Park San Diego, CA 92110.

From the creators of the critically acclaimed series The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, this expansion of the network’s hit franchise once again finds Freeman taking viewers on a global journey to meet with people from different cultures whose lives are shaped in surprising ways by different fundamental forces, this time exploring themes that unite us all. The series will premiere globally in early 2018 on National Geographic in 171 countries and 45 languages.

The event will preview an upcoming episode of the series, titled Us And Them, which explores the question of whether we need shared beliefs to survive? The episode does this through stories of people including:

– Megan Phelps-Roper, the grand daughter of Westboro Baptist founder Fred Phelps

– Senad Hadzifejzovic, a Bosnian media personality who shows a city torn apart by religious and cultural differences

– Daryl Davis, a an African American blues musician who has sought out members of the4 Ku Klux Klan in order to befriend them

– The Embera Tribe of Panama, whose leaders have a long history of serving others selflessly

National Geographic provides this description of the episode: “Can we bridge the divide between ‘us and them?’ At a time when the whole world seems to be polarizing into irreconcilable camps, Freeman sets out on a journey in search of the forces that push us apart, from intolerance of differences to fear of outsiders, and the possibilities of coming together.”

After the screening, Younger will be interviewed by Jon Huckins, co-founder of the San Diego-based The Global Immersion Project, a peace making training organization that works with peacemakers around the world to learn their practices and develop ordinary people into every day peacemakers. Huckins first met Younger during a press junket for The Story of God With Morgan Freeman. Younger will then conduct a moderated Q&A with the audience.

Younger has worked with Freeman on a number of projects, guiding the series, “Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman” to three Emmy nominations and seven seasons. Before entering the world of film, Younger wrote for The Economist in London, earned a Ph.D. in biophysics from UC Berkeley and published several academic papers in vision research.

The event is produced by San Diego based marketing company Dunk Tank Marketing, a collective of marketing professionals with experience in entertainment, education and content marketing. The company has recently launched a podcast titled In The Tank For Education, hosting conversations with innovative educators and bridging the gap between “edu-speak” and the general public.

Admission to the screening is free, but requires an RSVP, which can be done by clicking here. OR RSVP at: DunkTankMarketing.com/NatGeo

About Revelations Entertainment … Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment mission is to reveal truth. Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman and Emmy-nominated producer Lori McCreary lead a group of inspired professionals who are the go-to producers of thought-provoking entertainment that has universal appeal and soul. Revelations produces the hit CBS Sunday night series “Madam Secretary,” starring Tea Leoni and Tim Daly. Revelations’ film credits include the award-winning “Invictus,” “5 Flights Up” and the groundbreaking documentary film about cancer, “The C Word.” Recent accolades include an Emmy nomination for The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, three Emmy award nominations for “Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman,” a Peabody Award for the ESPN “30 for 30” episode “The 16th Man” and an Academy Award nomination for Morgan Freeman in the film “Invictus.”