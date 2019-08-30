Adult Dance – Sock Hop Oceanside

Oceanside, CA — Channel your inner teenager and join us as “CJ the DJ” spins tunes from the 1950s and ‘60s at the Sock Hop on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Oceanside’s Country Club Senior Center, located at 455 Country Club Lane.

Put on your poodle skirts, saddle shoes, penny loafers and leather jackets and dance the afternoon away as you did when we were carefree teens! Vintage attire is encouraged for a costume contest, but not required. Kendra from 101 Mobility, this month’s sponsor, will be there to teach some of these great old-school dances. To get you into the groove, there will be a fun photo booth, free raffles, games, rock-n-roll trivia, diner décor and root beer floats.

The fabulous DJ, CJ Palmer is a man of many talents. CJ’s sideline is the 21st Century equivalent of a Juke Box and you won’t have to put in a quarter! Palmer notes, “Music is an art, an expression…it’s about creating the experience, the vibe, that perfect sound. It’s about capturing that moment and creating lasting memories!”

Hors d’oeuvres will be provided courtesy of Fairwinds Ivey Ranch. Admission is $10. Socializing, music, dancing and fun are included. Tickets are available online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/oceansiderec/Activity_Search/7455 or at the Country Club or El Corazon Senior Centers or at the door. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Note: The October and November Senior Dances will be held at Country Club Senior Center. Please pick up the latest dance flyer at any of the Oceanside Senior Centers.

For general information, please visit http://www.oceansiderec.com.