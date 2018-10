Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 2 and 7 p.m…..

Delight in the show that has captivated audiences on Oprah, Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres and more! Buy Tickets Stunt Dog Experience is a one-of-a-kind, interactive, live show that will captivate dog lovers of all ages. Combining human performers with rescue dogs, the show features big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs, athletic feats – all in a safe, humane environment that celebrates mankind’s best friend. Every show includes interactive crowd participation – it’s not just a show, it’s an experience! This show is made possible by Miramar Kitchen and Bath.

Take 15% off regularly priced adult tickets when you donate 10 or more pounds of dog or cat food. Bring donations to

Come early for Helen Woodward’s ADOPTABLE PUPPY EXPERIENCE at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on November 3 at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts. A portion of the proceeds from The Stunt Dog Experience benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center. regularly priced adult tickets when you. Bring donations to Miramar Kitchen & Bath or the Helen Woodward Animal Center Come early for Helen Woodward’s ADOPTABLE PUPPY EXPERIENCE at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on November 3 at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts. A portion of the proceeds from The Stunt Dog Experience benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center. Learn More >> Special Offer: Subscribe and Save!

Take 20% off when you purchase five or more shows. Poway Center for the Performing Arts Foundation

15498 Espola Rd., Poway, CA 92064

www.PowayOnStage.org

Phone: (858) 668-4798 – Box Office: (858) 748-0505 15498 Espola Rd., Poway, CA 92064Phone: (858) 668-4798 – Box Office: (858) 748-0505