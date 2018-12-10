Administration of Oath Of Office To Mayor-Elect & Councilmembers-Elect

Results of the November 6, 2018, General Municipal Election

RECOMMENDED ACTION: Adopt City Council Resolution No. 2018- , declaring the results of the November 6, 2018, General Municipal

Election.

P2. Proclamation declaring Tuesday, December 11, 2018, to be “Councilman John Aguilera Day” in the City of Vista, in recognition of his service to the community.

OATH OF OFFICE

Administration of the Oath of Office to the Mayor-Elect and City Councilmembers-Elect and presentation of their Certificates of Election.

D1. Appointment of Deputy Mayor (CC)

RECOMMENDED ACTION: Appoint a Deputy Mayor for a one-year term.

C10. Establishing an Implementation Calendar for Measure Z, The Citizen’s Medical Cannabis Business Initiative of 2017 (CC)

RECOMMENDED ACTION: Adopt City Council Resolution No. 2018- , establishing the Implementation Calendar for Measure Z, The

Citizen’s Medical Cannabis Business Initiative of 2017.

Appointments to Outside Agencies (CC/BSD)

RECOMMENDED ACTION: 1. Adopt the following resolutions of appointment:

a. City Council Resolution No. 2018- , appointing a representative and an alternate representative to the Board of Directors of the North San Diego County Transit District Board (NCTD);

b. City Council Resolution No. 2018- , appointing a representative and first and second alternate representatives to the Board of Directors of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG);

c. City Council Resolution No. 2018- , appointing a representative and an alternate representative to the Board of Directors of the Regional Solid Waste Association (RSWA);

d. City Council Resolution No. 2018- , appointing a representative and an alternate representative to the Board of Directors of the North County Dispatch Joint Powers Agency (North Comm);

e. City Council Resolution No. 2018- , appointing two representatives and two alternate representatives to the Board of Directors of the

Encina Wastewater Authority; and

f. Buena Sanitation District Resolution No. 2018- , appointing two representatives and two alternate representatives to the Board of Directors of the Encina Wastewater Authority.

2. Confirm the Mayor’s appointments to the agencies not listed above, but shown on Exhibit 1.3. Direct staff to post the changes on the website on California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) Form 806 in compliance with FPPCRegulation 18705.5.

D4. Implementation of Measure Z by Amending Chapter 5.04 and Adopting an Urgency Ordinance Establishing a Moratorium on Marijuana-Related Uses Other Than Those Permitted by Measure Z (CC)

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

1. Introduce and Adopt City Council Ordinance No. 2018- , entitled “An Ordinance of the City Council

of the Chartered City of Vista, California, Amending Chapter 5.04 of the Vista Municipal Code Regarding Business Licenses.”

2. Introduce and Adopt City Council Ordinance No. 2018- , entitled “An Urgency Ordinance of the City Council of the Chartered City of Vista, California, Establishing a Moratorium on Certain Cannabis related Uses