STAR REPERTORY THEATRE’S PRODUCTION AT THE LYCEUM THEATRE IN HORTON PLAZA SEPTEMBER 9-17

SAN DIEGO, CA – STAR Repertory Theatre’s production of the uproariously funny “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” hits the Historic Lyceum Theatre stage in Downtown San Diego September 9-17, 2017. This is the second time STAR Rep is producing “Addams Family” at the Lyceum. Two years ago, the full run sold out in the Lyceum’s smaller Space Theatre. This year, the production moves on to the larger Lyceum Stage.

Based on the characters from The Addams Family comedy made by Charles Addams and with music by American composer Andrew Lippa, this award-winning musical comedy follows the now grown-up princess of darkness, Wednesday Addams, falling for a “normal” boy, which leads to a meet-and-greet at her family’s gothic mansion. The special occasion holds plenty of surprises in store as the Addams family members, such as Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Grandma, Lurch, and Uncle Fester share their unique hospitality with their guests. The musical features hits like the lighthearted opening number, “When You’re an Addams”, featuring a huge cast of dead people; and the humorous “Let’s Not Talk About Anything Else But Love”.

STAR Rep’s first run of this show garnered the award for Best Production by the NYA critics, along with a Best Actress award for Paloma Peterson, who is returning to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams. STAR Rep is the reigning San Diego A-List Best Theatre Group, and always delivers a captivating extravaganza.

Performance dates and times are Friday at 7:30 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 7:30 pm; Sunday September 10th at 12 pm & 6 pm, and Sunday September 17 at 4 pm.

STAR Repertory Theatre’s mission is to teach, develop, create, promote, and present compelling and impassioned works that bridge communities through entertaining artistry. Tickets are available on Goldstar as well as at www.LyceumEvents.org for the entire run.