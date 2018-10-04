“Actually” An Award-winning Drama











About the show: At a raucous party during their freshman year at Princeton, Tom and Amber connect in ways that seem innocent enough at first. They flirt, they get drunk and they hook up. The next day Amber accuses Tom of rape, and the two find themselves in murky territory with ramifications that could affect the rest of their lives. Actually is that rare play that you won’t stop talking about!

Actually Engagement Events: Exciting free events to enhance your REP experience. Join us for pre-show forums, compelling post-show discussions, art gallery exhibits and more! Learn more atsdrep.org/engage.