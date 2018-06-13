Active Transportation Plan (Planning & Development Services)

The County of San Diego is developing an Active Transportation Plan (ATP) for the unincorporated county communities. Active transportation plans identify goals, objectives, and actions to provide transportation options and increase public health through a safe and convenient active transportation network. The draft plan and supporting information are now available on the ATP website: www.sandiegocounty.gov/pds/ advance/ ActiveTransportationPlan.html Your input is being requested to refine the proposals in the draft plan for pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. Three public workshops will be held throughout the region. The communities listed below will be discussed specifically at the corresponding workshop, but stakeholders may attend any/all of the three workshops, if desired: South Regional Workshop: Bonita-Sunnyside Library, Wednesday June 20th 6-8PM Communities of: Jamul-Dulzura, Mountain Empire, Sweetwater, Spring Valley, Otay, and Valle De Oro. East Regional Workshop: Lakeside Community Center, Thursday June 21st, 6-8 PM Communities of: Alpine, Crest-Dehesa, Lakeside, North Mountain, Ramona, Julian, and Central Mountain. North Regional Workshop: Vista Public Library, Saturday June 23rd, 3-5 PM Communities of: Pendleton/De-Luz, Fallbrook, Rainbow, Bonsall, Desert, NC Metro (including Twin Oaks and Hidden Meadows), Valley Center, Pala Pauma, and San Dieguito. Public review will last through July 13, 2018. If you plan to attend one of the workshops above, please RSVP with the ATP Project Manager, Everett Hauser, at 858-694-2412 or everett.hauser@sdcounty.ca.gov . An RSVP is not required, but will help us gauge the potential event attendance. Everett is also available to answer any questions you may have in advance of the workshops. Thank you and we look forward to hearing from you!