|The County of San Diego is developing an Active Transportation Plan (ATP) for the unincorporated county communities. Active transportation plans identify goals, objectives, and actions to provide transportation options and increase public health through a safe and convenient active transportation network. The draft plan and supporting information are now available on the ATP website:
www.sandiegocounty.gov/pds/
Your input is being requested to refine the proposals in the draft plan for pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.
Three public workshops will be held throughout the region. The communities listed below will be discussed specifically at the corresponding workshop, but stakeholders may attend any/all of the three workshops, if desired:
Public review will last through July 13, 2018.
If you plan to attend one of the workshops above, please RSVP with the ATP Project Manager, Everett Hauser, at 858-694-2412 or everett.hauser@sdcounty.ca.gov
Thank you and we look forward to hearing from you!
Active Transportation Plan (Planning & Development Services)
