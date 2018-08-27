Loading...
Act Now To Prevent More Billboards On California Freeways

By   /  August 27, 2018  /  No Comments

REMEMBER 5 YEARS AGO, WHEN WE WON THE FIGHT AGAINST DIGITAL BILLBOARDS?
BAD NEWS: THEY COULD BE BA-AAA-ACK!

 

 

 

AB 3168 has made its way to the floor of the state Senate and could be voted on at any time.  It’s crucial that you act now to help stop this bill.

AB 3168 would change the protected status of many miles of the state’s freeway system, meaning new billboards could be put up where previously prohibited.  The bill also makes it easier for billboard heights to increase and for static signs to be converted to glaring digital billboards that flash new ads at motorists every few seconds.

Take action today to speak up for safer and more scenic freeways in California!

Thanks for your support,

Mark Falzone
President

https://scenic.salsalabs.org/caab3168copy1/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=d9a027c2-f58b-48ad-b36c-46d819f50343

