The Accomplice” Will Leave You Guessing to the End

TR Robertson …The opening play for Season 39 for Scripps Ranch Theatre will take you through a multitude of ah-ha, no way, What! moments, throughout the play. “The Accomplice”, by Rupert Holmes, will certainly leave you guessing. Just when you think you have figured out what is going on, the tenor of the play will shift and off you will travel in a direction you did not expect. It is certainly a hard play to review, not because of the acting, theme, and presentation. It is because you do not want to give too much away as a reviewer. This is a play the audience needs to see first-hand, to experience and know little about to completely enjoy what will unfold on stage.

Rupert Holmes is not a house hold name to most audiences, but his accomplishments are many and multi-façade. He is a British-American composer, singer, songwriter, musician, dramatist, and author. He is most famous for his "Escape" (the Pina Colada Song) in 1979 and "Him" in 1980. In the drama world, he won 2 Tony Awards for "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" and a second Edgar Allen Poe Award in 1991 for "The Apprentice". He is known for his story songs with clever rhymes and comedic leanings. Barbara Streisand recorded some of his songs, including some of the music included in "A Star is Born". Brittany Spears recorded his "You Got It All". His debut as a playwright was with the successful "Drood" in 1985.

Photos by Ken Jacques

Holmes has worked in cabarets and comedy clubs throughout New York City. He also wrote the book for the musical, “The First Wives Club”, which premiered at the Old Globe in 2009 and wrote the book and lyrics for a musical taken from “The Nutty Professor” film as well as songs for the 2013 biopic, “Behind the Candelabra”, about Liberace. In all, he has written 15 albums, 2 novels, 7 film and TV projects and 17 theatrical productions including 6 Broadway shows. A man of many talents.

“The Accomplice” is directed by Jacquelyn Ritz. Ms Ritz has directed and worked as an assistant director for a number of productions in San Diego County as well as working as an acting coach, a fight director, a teacher and actor. Assisting Ms Ritz was Production Manager Barbara Barber, Stage Manager Megan Ames, Dramaturge Fred Harlow, Costume Designer Lisa Burgess, Props Mistress Dawn Fuller-Korinek, Sound Designer Ted Leib, Scenic Designer Bob Shuttleworth and Lighting Designer Tabitha Weibe.

Without giving too much away, the play begins in an English Moorland cottage of Derek and Janet Taylor.

We learn there is mischief afoot. I should also mention that before the play begins we were told that the understudy Paul Del Gatto will be playing the role of John. This will

become important later, but you’ll have to see the play to see why. Act I is comedy thriller with Janet plotting with John to kill her husband Derek and John’s wife Melinda figuring into the plot in her own way. Act I features some very funny interactions between John and Janet, between Janet and Derek and between Janet and Melinda. Act II will take you in another completely different direction as this play becomes a play within a play within another plot twist.