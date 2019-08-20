Acadeny Of Our Lady Of Peace Announces All Girls Hack -A- Thon Event

San Diego, CA – The Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP), the oldest high school and only all-girls’ school in San Diego, will hold its inaugural Hackathon event on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at OLP, located at 4860 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA. The event invites girls, grades eight through 12, who are interested in collaboration and finding solutions for modern problems. This year’s theme is centered around environmental sustainability.

The day will include Hackathon problem solving, group presentations and expo, and judging and awards. The full-day Hackathon starts with registration at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $18 per person and includes snacks, lunch, and event swag. The Hackathon will be a friendly competition and teams will present their solutions to a panel of judges. Teams in first, second and third place will receive special prizes.

The inaugural Hackathon will feature keynote speaker, Cody Hooven, Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of San Diego. The event will be hosted by OLP’s Engineering Projects in Community Service Club. This club focuses on how STEM can solve global issues using science, technology, engineering and math with a special mission to bridge the gender gap in STEM fields.

Participants will practice important skills such as researching, analyzing data and communicating within a group of workers. In addition, they will identify specific problems in the world and formulate systematic and realistic solutions, then presenting solutions before a panel of experts. Participants can use judge insights and constructive feedback to widen their scope of understanding.

For additional information about the OLP Hackathon, please visit www.aolp.org/hackathon/.

ABOUT THE ACADEMY OF OUR LADY OF PEACE…The Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP), founded in 1882, celebrates a rich history of empowering young women to become Catholic leaders in their local community and in the world. Guided by Gospel values and the charism of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, faculty and staff inspire young women to be leaders who impact global change by building community through a conscious love of God and love of the dear neighbor without distinction. As a woman of faith, woman of heart, woman of courage and woman of excellence, an OLP student is provided opportunities to put her faith into action and become a transformative agent of change in our world. For additional information, please visit www.aolp.org.