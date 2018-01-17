Abatement Warrant at Illegal Marijuana Dispensary in Vista

On January 16, 2018 at 07:00 a.m., deputies from the Vista Patrol Station’s Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Team (COPPS) assisted Vista Building Officials with serving an abatement warrant at TopShop 30 Cap, an illegal marijuana dispensary located at 812 Frances Drive in the city of Vista. Because of fortified doors, armed security and anticipation of active refusal to allow entry of the premises, the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail was used to help enter the premises.

The abatement warrant was the direct result of numerous complaints from area residents coupled with violations of the Vista Development Code, California Building, Fire, Mechanical and Electrical Codes. Inside the location, deputies located a large amount of marijuana, marijuana edibles, marijuana paraphernalia as well as items used in the sales of marijuana and evidence of numerous Building and Fire Code violations. Due to the immediate hazards to the life safety of the occupants, a Vista Building Official has posted a “red tag” notice and secured the building against entry. No arrests have been made at this time; the investigation is on-going.

Although Proposition 64 went into effect on January 1, 2018, medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries are banned in the city of Vista and are not permitted to operate. All new and existing illegal marijuana dispensaries in the city of Vista are subject to enforcement action.

