AAUW to Celebrate Women’s History Month

The Del-Mar Leucadia branch of the American Association of University Women will celebrate Women’s History Month with a stellar panel discussing our theme, “Nevertheless She Persisted: Honoring Women Past and Present Women who are Empowering Equal Representation in Government.” Our guest panel includes Ms. Cori Schumacher, current City Council member for Carlsbad, former City Clerk and Councilwoman Ms. Lorraine Wood, and Dr. Karen Shelby, University of San Diego who teaches Gender and Political Leadership. Lorraine Wood will also moderate the discussion. The meeting is free and open to the public, from 10:00 to 12 noon Saturday March 10, 2018 at the Encinitis Community Center, 1140 Oak Crest Park Drive, Encinitis 92024. There will be light refreshments and time to mingle before the panel discussion begins at 10:45. After the discussion, there will be ample time for questions and comments as part of an inter-active discussion on the vital issue of getting women elected to “a seat at the table”. For further information contact us at http://delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net. The Del Mar-Leucadia branch is a 501 ( c ) non-profit corporation.