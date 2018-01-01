A Volcano in the Suburbs

Alex Hughes …. December, 2017 Oceanside…. Lake Calavera was on my list of adventures in North County. I heard about it through one of the local publications and was surprised to find that it was a real volcano. Luckily, it is now extinct! Whew! You don’t want that going off in a heavily populated area such as California! On my search for it, I found that it was located within a suburban area hidden away from the main road of College Boulevard. I took the bus as usual and took the hill too. It was quite a steep hike, but I was able to have a nice view of Home Depot as well as Camp Pendleton when I got to the major intersection. I turned right on Tamarack Ave entering suburbia.

Photos by Alex Hughes

The walk through the suburbs was a change of pace and reminded me of middle class America with families, manicured lawns and community parks. However, the rows of homes would soon reveal the pits and carved revines of nature where trees came into view and a vast emptiness took over. Here it was! I noticed that Lake Calavera was imposing over the other hills and mountains with its ragged peak and its lake channel that cut through the trails. I viewed it from afar and let the hikers and bikers walk past as I shot some pictures with my camera. It was an awe inspiring sight when I turned to the right and could only see trees lining the hills in the distance. It was also unusual to see a large concrete bank along the trail that distributed water. I would have been interested to go farther, but I had to take the bus home and buy groceries. I will return soon enough, so I can see what it looks like on the top of a volcano and understand just how big North County is.