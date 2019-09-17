A Vista Hero Will Be Laid To Rest

Pat Murphy….Vista, CA –Sgt. Major Joseph J. Parker, USMC Ret. served his country for over 30 years. He served the City of Vista as a Volunteer Deputy Sheriff for over 16 years and as a Code Enforcement Officer for over 1 year.

Sgt. Major Parker and his wife Ann are responsible for creating the patriotic display of U.S. Flags along Main Street in Old Town Vista on every Flag Holiday.

In 2018, the City of Vista honored the Sgt. Major by declaring May 2nd to be “Sgt. Major Joseph J. Parker Day”. Later that same year, he was again honored for his service at the City of Vista 4th of July Celebration at the Moonlight Amphitheater.

In 2019, the Vista Chamber of Commerce recognized Sgt. Major Parker at the annual “Heroes of Vista” where they proclaimed him to be The Military Hero of the year.

Now, we will see him being laid to rest with full Military Honors.

You are cordially invited to attend the Formal Military Interment Service for SGT-Major Joseph James “Jay” Parker.

The Service is Tuesday, October 1st at 11:30 am, at Rosecrans National Cemetery 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Drive, San Diego, Ca 92106. The ceremony will begin promptly at 11:30 am and end at 12:00 noon.

Please arrive at the Rosecrans Office by 11:00 am

( Enter the Cemetery, then turn right at the office, drive around the back loop and park behind the lead vehicle containing his wife Ann Pion-Parker). Rosecrans personnel will lead the procession to the specific Parker Service site.

USMC Ret. Sgt. Major Joseph J. Parker – May 2 1918 to May 24 2019

Sgt. Major Parker was predeceased in death by his first wife, Dorothea Parker, after 68 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife, Ann Pion Parker, Sons; Jim Parker (spouse Nancy) and Robert Parker (spouse Nancy) – Grandchildren; Tina Saylor (spouse Roger), Tamara Fahey (spouse Michael), David Parker, and Linda Parker – Great-grandchildren; Dustin Parker Fahey, Alexandra Fahey, Arran Fahey, Brandon Parker (spouse Karen) and Tiffany Parker – Great-great-grandchildren: Kaylee Parker, Kimberly Parker, and Michael Parker.