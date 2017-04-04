A Tribute to Gene Kelly

ON SALE NOW!
April 15, 2 pm, Balboa Theatre
San Diego – It’s been said that Gene Kelly single-handedly changed the way dance is presented on film. Who can forget the iconic Singin’ in the Rain scene? Biographer and film historian Mrs. Kelly (Patricia Ward Kelly) takes audiences behind the scenes and shares an intimate story of her late husband Gene Kelly, the man who helped create some of the most memorable scenes in film history. This unique, LIVE performance-praised as “a real treat” by Variety-combines rare and familiar film clips, never released audio recordings, memorabilia, and personal insights culled from hours of interviews with her husband. Mrs. Kelly, whose presentation has been described as “mesmerizing,” reveals a very personal side of this American legend and his perspective on the innovative work for which he wished to be remembered.
An American in Paris won the Academy Award as Best Film of the Year for 1951. In recognition of his contribution, the Academy presented Kelly with a special award “in appreciation of his versatility as an actor, singer, director and dancer; and specifically for his brilliant achievements in the art of choreography on film.” In 1995, he was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Clinton. Frequently described as the best musical of all time, Singin’ in the Rain was one of the first 25 films selected by the Library of Congress for its National Film Registry. Kelly died in 1996 at the age of 83.
Gene Kelly: The Legacy – An Afternoon with Patricia Ward Kelly
Saturday, April 15, 2 pm – Balboa Theatre, Downtown San Diego
