A Step Beyond & CA Center For Arts Break Ground on Dave Langlois Children’s Center

Escondido, CA. – May 2018 — On Friday, May 4th A Step Beyond and California Center for the Arts, Escondido celebrated the official groundbreaking of the Dave Langlois Children’s Center, a multiuse office space serving the youth and families of A Step Beyond.

Mayor Abed was in attendance at the event and commented “What you do here is so critical to our community. You have 140 students and are giving them a future. What’s good about this is it’s a comprehensive program…it puts [students] on the right track to future success.”

The event was also attended by the boards of both California Center for the Arts, Escondido and A Step Beyond as well as members of the Fieldstone Foundation, who underwrote a matching grant for the project and Pardee Homes who is the builder for the project.

The new Dave Langlois Children’s Center will house A Step Beyond’s administrative offices, family counseling center, and student and parent learning centers. It is named for Dave Langlois, a homebuilder and philanthropist with a heart for underserved youth, and is underwritten by a generous matching grant from the Fieldstone Foundation. Pardee Homes is managing the entire construction.

About A Step Beyond… A Step Beyond is an after school Creative Youth Development program offering dance training, academic support, and family services to over 140 underserved youth from Escondido and San Marcos. The ultimate goal of A Step Beyond is to empower underserved youth to transform their lives, families, and communities and to prepare them for college and career.

A Step Beyond opened its doors to its first cohort in 2014 and continues to welcome a new class of 3rd and 4th graders each fall while continuing to train and educate our older students. A Step Beyond will reach its full capacity in fall of 2022 when it plans to be serving 350 students in grades 3 through 12.

A Step Beyond is located at California Center for the Arts at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. A Step Beyond’s Office can be reached at (760) 670-3250. To learn more, including performance dates for our upcoming student concert, and further information information, visit a-step-beyond.org.