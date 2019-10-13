Surf Boards, Skaters and Santa Come Together For Vistas’ SoCal Christmas Parade!
Join us for a ‘SoCal Christmas’!To be in the parade, entry forms must be received before Friday, November 15, 2019. As always, thank you for your participation & support.
This years’ theme is ‘A SoCal Christmas’. All entries have a chance to win a prize in these catagories: Best Use of Theme, Best Overall Entry, and Most Christmas Spirit. The Parade starts at 1:00 p.m. and travels from Civic Center, to Eucalyptus, to Santa Fe, and through the downtown, ending by the Wave Waterpark on Main Street.
For more information and to submit your form please contact the Vista Chamber.Mailing Address: 127 Main Street, Vista, 92084 Voice: 760-726-1122/Fax: 760-726-8654 Email: info@vistachamber.org