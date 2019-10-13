Surf Boards, Skaters and Santa Come Together For Vistas’ SoCal Christmas Parade!

Join us for a ‘SoCal Christmas’!To be in the parade, entry forms must be received before Friday, November 15, 2019. As always, thank you for your participation & support.

This years’ theme is ‘A SoCal Christmas’. All entries have a chance to win a prize in these catagories: Best Use of Theme, Best Overall Entry, and Most Christmas Spirit. The Parade starts at 1:00 p.m. and travels from Civic Center, to Eucalyptus, to Santa Fe, and through the downtown, ending by the ﻿Wave Waterpark on Main Street.

Printable Application

For more information and to submit your form please contact the Vista Chamber.Mailing Address: 127 Main Street, Vista, 92084 Voice: 760-726-1122/Fax: 760-726-8654 Email: info@vistachamber.org