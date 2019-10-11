A Silver Anniversary Celebration Galore at CCAE!

Suze Diaz — Many years ago, arts advocacy group The Felicita Foundation saw there was a need for the arts and championed for a museum to exist in North County. Helping to further fan the desire for promoting the arts, the City of Escondido came on board to include an integrative arts center as part of its downtown improvement development. Voters fully supported the idea and October 1994 saw the birth of California Center for the Arts, Escondido. The Center’s newest exhibition celebrates the 25th Anniversary season by featuring selections from its permanent collection along with memorabilia of the Center’s history as the cultural hub of education, community, arts and entertainment.

Photos by Karli Cadel Photography

The very first exhibition season introduced patrons to a different perspective look on traditional subjects: “Wildlife” with a contemporary salute to the Wild Animal Park; “Revisiting Landscape” consisting of exploration themes of Californian landscapes; and “California: In Three Dimension” including abstract work from Californian artists exploring the elements of painting and sculpture with themes about the Golden State. The Center reached out to the original artists and collectors from these first shows to highlight pieces in Gallery One displaying inspiration that was there from the beginning. Public Relations Manager Ely Ramos is very proud of the collections the Center has been privileged to display throughout the years. Excitement surrounding the opening of the vault to present the “Best Of” from the artists is truly a testament to the love and care that the Center has for the community and its patrons. Gallery Two highlights pieces from the Center’s 150-piece permanent collection, showing the eclectic parts of the exhibitions. One such notable piece is an organic lumber and plywood piece by Minoru Ohira. This five-piece wonder is a humongous sculpture, solidly weighing in at 600 lbs. It is a phenomenal piece and is being considered as a permanent piece in the Concert Hall.

Exhibit Opening Receptions at the Museum are beautifully presented and wonderfully welcoming. Patrons are always deliciously treated by the special culinary delights offered by Executive Chef Eric Ybarra and his marvelous team. For this Special Anniversary Celebration: a select choice of cantaloupe, pineapple and berries; tomato bruschetta with herb crusted crostini; mango shrimp ceviche with tortilla chips; crab cakes with spicy aioli; creamy butternut squash soup; Chef’s chicken and veggie hot pasta; and an assortment of mini cupcakes specially decorated for the Silver Anniversary. Along with complimentary drinks, hot tea and coffee, patrons were eager to explore the galleries after being well fed. Executive Director Jerry Van Leeuwen, Board of Trustees Chair Cynthia Weir and Associate Director of Museum & Visual Arts Beth Marino each gave heartfelt gratitude and acknowledgements in their speeches to what this anniversary has meant to them while looking back at the Center’s humble beginnings and reflecting on the encouragement, passion, energy and inspiration from the many patrons, artists, sponsors, staff and the artwork itself that have passed through the Center’s doors.

Future artists in the community will continue to bring the power of art’s influence into the community’s soul. The Student Wall is continually a source of awe and joy to display works from local students in grades six through twelve. Submitted artwork shows artistic expressions explored by the students who were asked to reflect the themes of Día de los Muertos and other topics. Participating schools and teachers include: Bear Valley Middle School (Terrilyn Quick and Lydia Trujillo); Classical Academy High School (Michael McGaugh); Del Dios Academy of Arts and Sciences (Veronica Anderson-Cain); Del Lago Academy (Soudabeh Memarzadeh); Escondido High School (Aira Villalobos, Leanne Glassett); Francis Parker School (Mark Byrne); Hidden Valley Middle School (Chrissie Preston); Mission Middle School (Ann O’Neill); Poway High School (Heidi Hensey); Ramona High School (Liz Schaude); San Pasqual Middle School (Kim Read-Smith, Tim Harmon); and Valley Cener High School (Brian McMurdo). Generous sponsors like Banner Bank sustain their financial support for the Student Wall to ensure its success in the years to come.

California Center for the Arts Escondido continues to honor its annual commitment to the community with a spectacular Día de los Muertos celebration. The Tower Gallery features a stunning Ofrenda (altar), created by artist and curator Guillermo Garcia Hernández and his team. Displayed is a distinct altar dedicated to those community members who have passed who were connected to the Center in one way or another as well as mementos, photographs, and letters by patrons that have been left behind at Festivals from days gone by. Opening Day for this year’s beloved Festival will be on Friday, November 1st at 6 PM. On Saturday, November 2nd at 3PM, Cultura Fest: Noche de Muertos will feature over thirty handmade cultural vendors and includes a beer garden and live music. On Sunday, November 3rd at 3PM, Teatro Tierra Caliente will present “Flor sin Raíz” entirely in Spanish. Tickets are $15-$20. A special Second Saturday art session is planned for Saturday, October 12 at either 10 AM or 11:15 AM where a Center Teaching Artist will be available for a fun hands-on project to help create personal Shoebox Altars.

The Silver Anniversary Exhibition is on view from October 5 through December 1, 2019. General Admission is $12; Students and seniors: $6; Center Members, Military, and Children: FREE. Come celebrate with others and share a story of your favorite Center event on the colorful wall station outside of Gallery One! Be a part of the Museum’s momentous anniversary!

To learn more about California Center for the Arts Escondido and information on the calendar of events for arts, entertainment, education and future exhibitions, please visit http://artcenter.org/