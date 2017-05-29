A “Pops”ular Band

Alexander Kriksciun … On May 26th and 27th, the RBV Band played host to their annual Pops concert. Entering its 16th year, the Pops Concert is held at the end of the year, as a celebration of the achievements of the band program, and an opportunity to showcase the growth of its students. Each year, Pops has a new theme, designed to bring together the community and increase community engagement.

Eric Weirather, the director of the band at RBV, had the following to say, “Pops is special because it brings together the community. It has something for everyone.” Weirather has been at RBV for more than a decade, and in his time, has seen incredible growth from the program. “Pops started with just one band, but now, we’re up to three.” He said, smiling and proud of the program he’s helped to build.

























Photos By Phillipe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com

Pops differs from the more traditional concerts that the band also participates in, in that, in addition to its theme, it also has short skits between songs. This year’s theme was Gotham City: Superheroes and Villains, meaning the skits were focused on superheroes. Students clad in superhero outfits filled the stage, as they interacted with the two student “hosts” of the night. The music for the night came from various superhero movies, such as Batman, Superman, or the Incredibles.

Everyone’s favorite part of Pops seemed to be different, with each person enjoying a separate moment from the night. Lori Anderson, the Band Booster President, particularly enjoys the growth of the kids that she sees, commenting, “They’ve grown so much…Pops is really a monument to their improvement as musicians.”

Others had different moments they particularly enjoyed. Tu Le, the trumpet section leader, enjoys, “the family we build. This is my last concert, and it’s great to spend it with my friends… I’m extremely lucky to have it.” Vincent Vu, who plays clarinet, commented that, “Music is an opportunity to express yourself with words…I’m happy to share it with others.”

As for the people in the crowd, different audience members enjoyed different aspects. However, Alexis Cordada, a student at RBV and friends with one of the student “hosts” of the night, particularly enjoyed the skits. “It’s great to see my friends up there, acting and just showing off a new side to themselves.”

The RBV band will return in October of next year, when tournaments for marching season return again. Any students at RBV are welcome to join the band, and no experience is required.