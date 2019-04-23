A New, Free Musical at NVA: Chasing Fear

Welcome to a concert reading of CHASING FEAR,

Inspired by Turkish folklore, CHASING FEAR tells the story of a boy who leaves home in search of the true meaning of fear. His adventure is recounted by a family of refugees to comfort Luminitsa, the only child left in their group. Seen through the eyes of a young girl, the boy’s encounters with ogres, ghosts, and even mermaids becomes topical and timeless. As Luminitsa faces her own fears and otherness, this new musical mixes multiple languages and cultural traditions to remind audiences that we can all be outsiders, and we can all find strength in ourselves.

Two Performances Only: 4/28 @ 7pm & 5/1 @ 7pm

Free and Open to the Public!

