A New “Blade” In Oceanside Brings A Historical Landmark Back To Life

Suze Diaz — In 1936, prominent San Diego architect Irving Gill designed his last project that became home to Oceanside’s primary newspaper, The Blade-Tribune, which thrived in the building until the 1960s. Fast-forward some fifty odd years later and the building has been rejuvenated to be a tribute home for a spectacularly modern Italian trattoria aptly named Blade 1936. With local architect Kennith Chriss, the redesign is a mix of modern and Art Deco with rustic, wood and steel elements that capture the spirit of the newspaper in its vibrant glory days. Artistically framed Blade-Tribune articles will be part of the newsprint-themed décor as well as time capsule items, beautifully vibrant visuals and additional black/white photography scenes by Pete Harwood Photography. Located at 401 Seagaze Drive, this 6,000 sq. ft. newest addition to Oceanside’s group of diversified dining establishments features two private dining rooms, a central bar, and an exclusive pizza bar and lounge area with future plans to include an outside patio seating area and a rooftop lounge with ocean views.

Photos by Suze Diaz

With a soft opening in September, the official grand opening party for Blade 1936 was on October 10th. The serene outward appearance of the restaurant doesn’t prepare you for the stunning splash of color, liveliness and warmth that greets you at the entrance. Partner, GM and Head Pizza Chef John Carlo Ferraiuolo (formerly of Caffé Calabria and Red Oven) with Partner and Culinary Director Chef Mario Cassineri graciously welcomed patrons as they mingled, embracing the richness of the pleasurably positive atmosphere. Blade 1936’s menus provide an array of exquisitely delicious modern Italian cuisine using both locally sourced and imported Italian ingredients. Classically inspiring Italian dishes, visionary salads, crafted semolina pastas, freshly baked bread, house-made Napoli style wood fired pizzas (using non-GMO flour and natural fermentation and baked in a custom-made Stefano Ferrar pizza brick oven), creatively innovative desserts, artistic cocktails, Italian bottled beer and wines as well as local and international beers on tap are available to enjoy. With the experienced culinary talents of Chef Cassineri along with Chef Di Cuisine Chris Narvaez, the evening’s presentation of food was precise and artfully executed. It was very apparent that passionate care and authentic love went into each decadent dish that was prepared for sampling.

A bowl of crisp and crunchy lotus root chips flavorful with truffle melted provolone cheese was a delightful way to start the palette. An assorted charcuterie beautifully displayed in the second private dining room featured toasted crostini bread with choices of savory salami, mortadella, and prosciutto to partner with creamy Brie, Parmesan and Blue cheeses. Top notch and intuitive wait staff in the main dining room served mouth-watering authentic pizzas such as Blade 1936’s Signature Truffle pizza (with Fior di latte, king oyster mushrooms, arugula, shaved parmigiano and truffle infused olive oil), Carciofi pizza (with artichoke, mushrooms, provola di Agerola and shaved parmigiano), classic Margherita pizza, and Affumicata pizza (with fennel sausage, crimini mushrooms, provola di Agerola and parmigiano). The crust was deliciously divine.

A little bit of heaven and magic could be found in the appetizers also: Blade Ravioli (ricotta, sweated onion, thyme and parmigiano cheese) and polenta with an Italian sausage and mushroom ragú served in appealing little wooden boats; tomato, basil, and mozzarella skewers with olive oil and balsamic that blends pleasingly on smooth wooden skewers. Special to the evening’s festivities were a duo of risotto choices: a velvety mushroom option and a squid ink with zucchini blossom and seafood option; both which would give the taste buds an eye-opening experience. With each dish sampled, cravings intensified the desire to try everything on the menu as the quality, freshness, and creativity is of the highest level. It is as if tasting flavors, although known previously, for the very first time. For tiramisu aficionados, Blade 1936’s offering brings new meaning to the phrases “Best Ever” and “Melt In Your Mouth”. There are other dessert delights on the menu such as Lemon Blueberry Crumb Ricotta cheesecake and “Blade Sweet Basket” which consists of pastry cream filled bomboloni, glazed with Nutella and served in a Nutella covered pizza dough nest.

Blade 1936 has innovative menus for Brunch, Dinner, Drinks, Gluten Free and Vegan. Seasonal menus and daily specials are also offered. It’s the perfect spot for a date night, a celebration with family and friends, or a gastronomically fabulous “Me Time”. Happy hours (4PM to 6PM) and caterings are available. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 PM to 10 PM; Fridays from 4 PM to 11 PM; Saturdays from 10PM to 11PM; and Sundays from 10 AM to 9:30 PM. 401 Seagaze Dr, Oceanside, CA 92054

For more details about this wonderfully splendid dining locale, please visit https://www.blade1936.com/ and follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/blade1936 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/blade1936