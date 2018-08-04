A Large Thanks to the Department of Public Works

Alex Hughes — August, 2018….Since leaving high school, I have been trying to find a way to improve the world around me. In my last couple of years in 11th and 12th grade, I discovered the idea of community service especially through trash cleanups. I found a great sense of accomplishment and self efficacy by doing this. I knew that I could make a difference especially when I could see the impact of a clean property. This only ramped up when I became co-president of the Vista High School Environmental Club. That is when I shared the issues on social media and went out there myself to pick up trash and save the food waste. I also did my part by eating some of the food that was left behind!

Leaving this participatory environment did have an effect on me. I took what I learned previously and applied it to a bigger picture which was the City of Vista. I began to think what I could do in this new environment. I was an adult with more say as to what I wanted to involve myself in. I did find many issues in our city revolving around blight. This was in the forms of graffiti, shopping carts, illegal dispensaries, missing AT&T panels on power boxes and payphones. Issues that the average citizen may see as chump change, but for me, it was a start of something bigger that I had in mind. I have a vision for our city to become a cleaner and more aesthetically pleasing city to the eye. I also want that to inspire those in the community to appreciate what we have and to take a larger part in getting involved.

Our local government does a great job in providing those resources to report issues of blight. If there are troubles with graffiti, then a concerned citizen can report that through the web portal. It is convenient and easy to use. They also send updates as to when it is closed. The Vista Public Works is quite efficient and does it in a timely manner. Sometimes they do get backlogged considering the many reports that get filed. They are up against an army of vandals who tag their names on power boxes, sidewalks, signs and street lights. I cannot stress that the stickers are also a form of vandalism as well. They effect the property owners and detract from the image of our city.

However, it does not stop the Public Works Department from doing their jobs. They can pack a large punch against the vandals and will continue to keep coming out. Heroes come in all shapes and sizes but for these guys, it is a large truck with scrapers and a bucket of paint.

Thank you very much!