A Farewell to Vista

It was just a little over 14 years ago that we first came to Vista. We had previously lived in the San Fernando Valley for 39 years and until stumbling over a new development one Sunday while visiting our daughter, we had no idea where Vista was.

Our first 10 years in Vista were kinda crazy. We retained our jobs in Woodlands Hills and that required that we stay there during the week and make the 150 mile drive home to Vista on the weekend. Even when we were at home, we seldom had time to explore our new Vista community. We mostly spent the weekends doing our laundry and establishing our landscaping.

December 2012 brought on the beginning of our rich life in Vista. Northrop Grumman decided to reduce the level of its’ gray hair technical expertise. After Northrop Grumman had booted me out, I stayed home while Mary continued to travel back and forth for another year. Through my daughter I met downtown Vista merchants who were members of the Vista Village Business Association. That very fortunate meeting in turn led me to meet Eleanor Hutchins, The co-owner and editor of theVistaPress.com.

Back in the San Fernando Valley while performing engineering duties for my aerospace employer, I had also been writing for several publications, The Jewish Community Calendar and the West Valley News. Yes, I know I’m a gentile but no one complained when I submitted my articles to the Jewish Community Calendar. I also wrote many letters to the editor for the big box newspaper, the Daily News, who back then and just like today’s big box newspapers, gave little attention to community activities. If you weren’t planning to hold a drive-by shooting you probably weren’t going to get noticed. The editor of the West Valley News, Ed Crowe, shared this perspective and I became a regular contributor for his publication.

So when Eleanor Hutchins offered me a chance to contribute to theVistaPress.com, I jumped at it. That’s when our lives took a big leap forward. That’s how we came to love Vista and how we came to love all the Vistans that make the city such a wonderful place to live. It’s hard to say where to start. Seriously, there are so many good, kind, and involved people that we’ve met and enjoyed as I ran all over town to report on the many programs and events. I don’t want to fail to mention anyone or group but I do want to let all my readers know just how great this city is, so hang on, here I go.

I love the downtown, both the historical and the one they built right after we moved here. The downtown is full of public art that includes sculptures, murals and until recently, a classy art gallery. Great restaurants are found downtown including one that I call my office. I’ve conducted many an interview at the Village Café where the good food and friendly atmosphere always make me feel at home. Over recent years I’ve met many of the longtime customers, some who have grown up in the Café and through them I’ve met some other very nice people. The owners of the café and their wives are now like family.

The Downtown merchants have worked hard to revitalize Main Street and Broadway. I love seeing the sidewalks crowded with shoppers and people out to enjoy the evening. You can dine with a different cuisine every night of the week (maybe for two weeks). You can take in a movie, even a 4-D movie. You can buy clothes at numerous locations, kitchen spices, old records and janitorial supplies. You can get your tweeked-up neck and shoulder fixed (I did at the Wellness Center), you can buy real estate at 4 locations, you can have you finances managed, you can go swimming, you can get you hat or shirt embroidered, or you can enjoy a cool frothy brew at several unique establishments. Numerous times throughout the year you can meet friends, neighbors and even complete strangers at one of the premier events held in the downtown area. Thanks to the Young Marines of North, thanks to Sgt. Maj Jay Parker and his lovely wife, Ann Pion Parker, thanks to the Hi Noon Rotary Club, the Pinamonte family and the Amigos De Vista Lions Club, you can get a sense of the patriotism that the Vista community has with the two Veterans Memorials that are almost connected by a continuous ribbon of American flags on every major holiday.

























Yes, I could go on and on about the downtown but there is ever so much more about Vista that we love. The Vista historical Society and its’ museum that is full of Vista lore helped us to learn about our new town. The Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum with its many features and events such as the blacksmithing, the Fiber arts, the clock museum, the small gauge rail roaders, the civil war reenactments, the gem shows, the Young Marines, the table top auctions, and of course, the antique tractor parades. All of these attractions not only entertained us but educated us as well.

But the AGSEM wasn’t the only Vista location where we found interesting and educational activities. Brengle Terrace City Park probably ranks as the crown jewel in Vista’s treasure trove of venues. The botanical gardens at the top of the hill can provide hundreds of hours of family fun. Just touring the gardens and walking the labyrinth of trails will not only allow you to see plants from around the world but it will also give you magnificent views of Vista. Classes are held at the gardens including the popular “Kids in the Garden” that is held monthly in the Children’s Garden. The instructor “Farmer Jones” conducts outdoor classes that introduce youngsters to the wonders of nature and to our responsibilities to help maintain the beauty around us. Numerous events are held at the botanical gardens and several groups like the North Coast Church, volunteer to help keep it clean.

Below the botanical gardens at Brengle Terrace City Park, you will find much more activity. Disc golf, tennis courts, outdoor and indoor basketball courts, Ball fields, playgrounds, picnic areas, and a large senior center are a few of the permanent features at this large park that is bordered on two sides by small creeks. The Garden Club of Vista holds a fantastic garden show every year and the Pride of Vista Lion’s Club with super volunteer JC Wynne has the annual Eggstravaganza event at the park.

Above these areas and situated halfway up the hillside in Brengle Park is one of San Diego’s best theater attractions. We love live theater and live music and were so delighted to discover some of the best theater on the West Coast was right here in Vista. Where we previously lived, we enjoyed many performances at the Hollywood Bowl, the Ahmanson Theatre, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Thousand Oaks Civic center, and numerous small theaters in NoHo and other communities. At the Moonlight Amphitheater we were treated to shows that rank right up with the best shows at any of these venues. The Moonlight’s “Titanic” thrilled us just as much as “Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera” had. The talent and city support for this venue are top notch.

While we lived in Vista we were lucky to attend the events and functions of many of the great civic groups in Vista such as; The Pride of Vista Lions Club, The Amigos de Vista Lions Club, The Sunrise Kiwanis Club, Boys and Girls Club of Vista, the Hi Noon Rotary Club, the Women’s Club of Vista, Soroptimist International of Vista, the Vista Education Foundation, the Moonlight Angels Auxiliary, the Elks lodge, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Vista Historical Society.







































We also attended many school functions and were impressed with the diversity and innovation that prevails in the Vista School District. The parental support is outstanding and there are some awesome educators spread across the district. This didn’t come about by accident. The leadership from the top administrator combined with the talent and caring of the school board members has created a school district that is a model for school districts across the country. In fact, administrators from across the country have actually traveled to Vista to see what is happening in the schools and to take with them the lessons they have learned in Vista. Vista Educators and students are continually being recognized at state and national levels.

There are two groups that organize large scale community events in Vista, the Vista Village Business Association and the Vista Chamber of Commerce. In our previous community and I believe in most communities, organizations like these exist to benefit the business entities that belong to their respective organizations. However, in Vista, the Chamber of Commerce extends its influence well beyond the confines of its membership. The Vista Chamber of Commerce has two fantastic programs that promote education and give recognition to students, volunteers, and civic leaders that contribute to make Vista one of the best places to live. The “Rising Stars” and “Heroes of Vista” events conducted by the Chamber of Commerce are a boon to the entire community. Every community should have programs like these.

I can’t forget my heritage and not mention the infamous Viking Festival held every year in Vista at the Son’s of Norway Lodge. I will miss the historical encampments, the Viking battles and the ethnic foods. This coming Sept. 23rd and 24th Men, Women, and Deities from across the Nine Worlds will attend California’s Premier Viking Festival in California. My family will miss this great event for the first time in 5 years.

Yes, we will miss the Viking Festival and everything we love about Vista. Mary and I have relocated to Grand Island Nebraska. We are making Central Nebraska’s Platte River Oasis our new home. Grand Island is the fourth largest city in Nebraska and the population is approaching 60,000. Like Vista it is rural based but rapidly being urbanized.

On June 24th there is a walk with the Mayor of Grand Island. One of my last stories in Vista was about the walk I took with the Mayor Judy Ritter. I enjoyed that tour of downtown Vista with Judy. I was looking forward to someday walking with Mayor John Aguilera but life has little ways of changing our plans. We love Vista but we needed to group our family together in one place. We already miss all of our friends in Vista and amazingly there are many. I guess that’s because there are many, many good people in Vista.

So farewell Vista! But not it’s not goodbye to Vista. We plan to return for visits when the temperature drops below 20 degrees and I will be sending Eleanor a few more stories for TheVistaPress.com from time to time. To all of the readers of TheVistaPress.com I want to say… “Thank you! Be safe, be well, and enjoy Vista. It’s a great place to live!”

Editor’s Note: Pictures are just a small sampling of articles written…

