Rhea Mursalin … Kainga Music presented a steel drum concert known as, “A Community in Rhythm,” on Saturday, 20th May, 2017, at the Moonlight Amphitheatre.

Kainga Music is a non-profit corporation that seeks to unify communities with the sound of music and on Saturday, that’s just what they did. Director and founder, Keli Ross-Ma’u, led many groups of people of different ages as they performed steel drum covers of some of the greatest hits by Michael Jackson, Coldplay, TLC, Stevie Wonder, Snarky Puppy, KC & The Sunshine Band, and many others, including original songs by the director himself, and his brother, Tonga Ross-Ma’u.









Photos by Rhea Mursalin

The event also welcomed singer and actress, Niki J. Crawford, who took time off from her tour to perform her original song, “Spread Your Wings,” as well as, “Tell Me Something Good,” by Rufus and Chaka Khan, at the concert. Along with the extremely talented, Niki J. Crawford, we saw performances by MO’Rhythm, and the Mission Vista High School Steel Drum Program, who played a wildly fascinating heavy metal cover on steel drums that served as a crowd favorite.

For the second half of the concert, the stage was taken over by children of all different age groups as part of the school program segment which included: Alta Vista High, Bobier Elementary, Casita Elementary, Grapevine Elementary, Epiphany Prep Charter, San Luis Rey Elementary, Garrison Elementary, Foussat Elementary, and El Camino High School. The children involved in the event were said to have had only five hours of practice and yet managed to sound like professionals who had been playing their whole lives! All their performances could not have been possible without the band that comprised of Derek Cannon, Brian O’Donnell, Ricky Giordano, Tim Newton, Kevin Cooper, Ian Tordella, and Tonga Ross-Ma’u, that assisted for all the different songs.

The enthusiasm expressed by director, Keli Ross-Ma’u, as he stomped his feet and danced to the music of the drums, combined with the genuine happiness on each individual playing, made the event a joyful and momentous occasion. The audience even participated in singing and beating drums along with the performers. It was truly an amazing and cultural music experience.

Group lessons and Summer workshops are offered by Kainga Music and anyone can participate no matter what your age. For more information on lessons and Kainga Music, feel free to visit: www.kaingamusic.com