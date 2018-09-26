A Community In Rhythm

Casita Center has Partnered with Kainga Music to offer Steel Drum lessons to our students and community. Wednesdays 6:15 – 7:15 pm at Casita Center 260 Cedar Road, Vista. $25 per lesson All Ages Welcome.
Fore more info contact julie@kaingamusic.com
