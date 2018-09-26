Loading...
A Community In Rhythm

Casita Center has Partnered with Kainga Music to offer Steel Drum lessons  to our students and community. Wednesdays  6:15 – 7:15 pm at Casita Center 260 Cedar Road, Vista. $25 per lesson All Ages Welcome.

Fore more info contact  julie@kaingamusic.com

