A Community Garden Along North Santa Fe

Alex Hughes — August 2018 …A goal of mine for 2018 was to start a community garden along the street of North Santa Fe. It came into fruition from my many walks down the sidewalks of this neighborhood. While I went to Tropicana Market, Aguacates, Salsa Market, El Super Toro or even Dulceria Mi Pueblito, I always stirred up ideas to what this area needed. I definitely noticed the dog waste or even the graffiti along the street, but I had an idea for the blank canvases.

What I mean by blank canvases are the several properties that are completely empty along this way. For the most part, they collect trash that is blown from the street or from the pedestrians that take a short cut. I have seen many people cut through theses areas along a well worn dirt path. The canvases are at the corners of North Santa Fe and North Los Angeles Drive, North Santa Fe and Eaton Way, North Santa Fe and Nevada Ave and finally, North Santa Fe and California Ave.

Granted, most of these are probably owned privately. However, it does not mean that they can’t be beautified with some permission. A community garden is what I had in mind. It would be set up by the local residents with a balance of already grown and seed grown plants. California fruits and vegetables could be grown to allow for better chances of success as well as to create some pride in our state. The soil would be amended because of its current rough condition. Small fences could be erected along with stone pathways and wooden planter boxes.

Besides the physical items in the garden, it would serve on a deeper level to bring this side of the community together and to have them more involved with the city. It is about revitalizing the area and inspiring the neighborhood for success. We could provide a potential food source with those that don’t have the means to buy healthy foods. It could be a free resource down the street from their homes.

North Santa Fe does have the potential to be something great. Let’s start with something that tastes great.