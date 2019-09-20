A Classic Evening of Victorian Drama At The Grand Tea Room

Suze Diaz — Imagine what it must be like for a young lady growing up in Victorian times; trying to be independent in the ever-changing society world of mid-1800s Britain where women were under the authority of men and the distinctive differences of the social classes were prominent. The unfortunate situation of having to be at the mercy of an employer or family is a hard truth for women who were born of a lesser station. Written by Charlotte Brontë in 1847, “Jane Eyre” was her first romantic gothic novel. Initially written for publication to provide income for herself and her sisters, Brontë’s writing included glimpses of small autobiographical situations and experiences in her story. “Jane Eyre” was the first of her works that sold and became the turning point in her career as a beloved author.

Robin Thompson as “Mr. Rochester” and Hunter Thiers as “Jane Eyre”.

(Photo credit: The 413 Project)

The 413 Project Theater is a non-profit organization with two locations for their theatrical company in San Diego and Los Angeles. Known for the literary nature and high artistic quality of their productions since 2013, their love and joy of theater is abundantly present in their selections of plays and in the outstanding acting talent who retells the story. All of the costumes, sets, production staff and talent are volunteers who donate their time to bring the fascinating world of live dramatic theater to the community.

The Grand Tea Room in downtown Escondido is a full-service tea room and gift shop displaying some of the most beautiful and marvelous tea accessories and other wonderful items to enchant. There are Two-Hour Traditional Afternoon Teas (table themed with beautiful china tea sets) that are served containing delectable courses with vegetarian and gluten-free options available. Other Afternoon Teas, wine, as well as more sweet and savory delights are also offered. Stepping through the front door of The Grand Tea Room is an elegant walk back into time. Ladies and gentlemen who favor vintage Victorian décor, afternoon tea times and traditional atmosphere will thoroughly enjoy them to the fullest. As a tasty addition to the play, patrons were served a scrumptious signature themed high tea meal with special menu items complete with a flavorful pot of tea and a glass of champagne or apple cider.

“Jane Eyre” is the latest literary jewel to be presented by The 413 Project and hosted by The Grand Tea Room. The intimate proximity between actors and patrons in the tearoom is the perfect setting for a personal view of this artistic production. Featuring a superb cast of 15 San Diego professional actors (some with having the task of playing dual roles), this story unravels the life of Jane Eyre, a young orphaned girl who goes to live with her cruel and wealthy relatives. Through a few misfortunate scenarios, Jane is sent away to school where life takes her on a new journey that eventually leads her to Thornfield Hall as a governess and details her experiences with the brooding Mr. Rochester. Hunter Thiers exquisitely portrays Charlotte Brontë’s unconventional heroine in her performance as the gentle, self-reliant, strong-willed, intelligent Jane bringing the innocence and virtuousness of the character. Robin Thompson’s portrayal as the passionately genuine, darkly cantankerous and morally challenging Edward Fairfax Rochester is simply divine. The Victorian way of intellectually flirting between the two characters is quite stimulating and hilarious and these actors fulfill the roles brilliantly. The whole ensemble cast represented their respective characters excellently. The period costumes are on point and are beautifully made. The transition of scenes were signaled by turning off/on of the room lights in which the tea lights set under the teapots gave off a warm, cozy ambiance to add to the classic tale.

A lovely evening with a literary classic is ready to be experienced at The Grand Tea Room. “Jane Eyre” tickets are available for these showdates and times: Thursday, September 26, 2019 @ 7PM; Friday, September 27, 2019 @ 7PM; Saturday, September 28, 2019 @ 7PM

