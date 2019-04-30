A Call to Action: Oceanside Residents Could Make the Difference in Taking 1st Place

Oceanside, CA — Oceanside is Currently Among the Top Five Cities Nationwide in the Final Days of the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation

Mayor Peter Weiss is calling on Oceanside residents and businesses to take the pledge to use water efficiently by taking part in the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, a month-long community service campaign to see which leaders can best inspire their residents to take a pledge to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy. The public has until April 30, 2019, to register their pledge at www.MyWaterPledge.com and have it count toward the city’s overall ranking. Of the over 4,800 cities participating in this friendly competition for money, prizes and the title of “Most Water-Wise” city, Oceanside is currently among the top five, poised to take the title if this call to action is heeded in the final days of the competition.

“Although winning would be a great honor, this is important because by conserving water our water supply is more resilient and reliable in times of droughts or other shortages,” said Peter Weiss, Mayor for the City of Oceanside.

To pledge, residents visit www.MyWaterPledge.com, identify that they’re from Oceanside, and select from a series of activities that they pledge to do on behalf of the City. If Oceanside takes first place, residents who took the pledge have the chance to win money toward their home utility payments, home improvement shopping sprees, and hundreds of other prizes. Also, one local charity has a chance to win a Toyota Highlander Hybrid, courtesy of the Wyland Foundation. Learn more about the Mayor’s Challenge and watch Mayor Weiss take the pledge at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vG-eHVTKZk.

“This competition is a chance for us to show the rest of the country how water-wise Oceanside can be!” said Peter Weiss, Mayor for the City of Oceanside. For more information and to take the pledge, visit mywaterpledge.com.

About the Wyland Foundation Founded in 1993 by environmental artist Wyland (best known for his series of 100 monumental marine life murals), the Wyland Foundation, encourages environmental awareness through community events, education programs, and public art projects. www.wylandfoundation.org.