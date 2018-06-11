A Bounty of Summer Programs at VUSD Schools

Even though it’s summer break, Vista students have an abundance of school programs to keep them busy. And Vista Unified schools are even busier! From district-wide programs to school-specific camps, workshops and events, VUSD continues to serve our community and reduce “summer slide,” when students lose some of their academic gains from the previous year.

Here are some of the many things happening around our district throughout the summer:

DISTRICT-WIDE PROGRAMS: From literacy and STEM support to Math Soccer Camp, and from extended learning opportunities to IB and AP placement support, the Vista Unified School District has many programs throughout the summer to support learners of all learning levels.

Summer Meals: It wouldn’t be summer without summer meals from WaveCrest Cafe! Our acclaimed WaveCrest Cafe nutrition services department delivers the USDA’s summer meals program to 16 different locations across our district’s communities. We provide fresh, healthy, delicious, and free meals to all students 18 years and under, all summer long. Best of all, no forms, paperwork, or hurdles. Just show up! Click the image above, or here for information about locations, dates, times and menus.

Special Education Extended School Year… We continue to offer special education services at California Avenue Elementary and Vista Adult Transition Center throughout the summer.

June 18 – July 13: California Avenue Elementary

June 18 – July 13: Vista Academy (of Visual and Performing Arts)

QCamp: Design Thinking Camp For Middle School Students … VIDA Middle School hosts three weeks of free, high quality coding and “maker” experience inspired by Qualcomm’s “Thinkabit Lab”. QCamp is open to incoming 6th grade students at any of the 5 VUSD middle schools. Participants will be randomly selected from application pools for each VUSD middle school.

SCHOOL SITE PROGRAMS

Elementary Schools –

Bobier Elementary

June 9-29: Virtual tutoring for incoming grades 4 and 5.

June 25-July 6: Migrant Ed Summer School

June 25-July 6: Migrant Ed Summer School

August 8 and 14: Kinder Jumpstart; 1st grade orientations, tours, & assessments.

Breeze Hill Elementary – June 11 – July 15 and July 30 – August 10:

“STREAMING into Summer”: an enriching STEM experience for incoming grades 3-5.

Jumpstart for Kinder!: an innovative new opportunity for incoming kindergarten students and families to support transition to school.

Beaumont Elementary – June 18-29: Math/Soccer Summer School.

Casita Center – June 11-22: Catching Up at Casita

Foothill Elementary – July 16-27: Kindergarten Jumpstart: an innovative new opportunity for incoming kindergarten students and families to support transition to school.

Grapevine Elementary – July 30 – August 10: Jumpstart “Kinder Camp”

Maryland Elementary – August 6-10: Kindergarten Jumpstart: an innovative new opportunity for incoming kindergarten students and families to support transition to school.

Vista Academy (of Visual and Performing Arts)

June 18 – July 13: Extended School Year Program (Special Ed)

August 6-10: Kindergarten Jumpstart: an innovative new opportunity for incoming kindergarten students and families to support transition to school.

VIDA

QCamp – Summer Design Thinking camp for VUSD middle school students.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Madison Middle School – August 6-10: CAMP Madison: boost camp for incoming 6th grade students.

Rancho Minerva Middle School – June 11-22: Summit Learning summer session

Roosevelt Middle School – June 11-29: Roosevelt Artful Design (RAD) Academy students will have fun designing STEM projects, creating a play, strengthening math and literacy skills, and forming meaningful connections to curriculum and their classmates.

Vista Innovation and Design Academy – June 11-14; June 19-21; June 26-29: QCamp: Summer Design Thinking camp.

Vista Magnet Middle School –

June 11-22: Camp Viper.

June 11-22: Si Se Puede: Newcomer scholar academy for ELD 1 and 2 students.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Alta Vista High School – June 11-29: Credit recovery opportunity: Edgenuity makeups for students who need to recover credits.

Murray High School – June 11-29: Credit recovery opportunity: Edgenuity makeups for students who need to recover credits (site only).

Rancho Buena Vista High School –

June 8-29: Credit recovery opportunity: Edgenuity makeups for students who need to recover credits.

June 11-29: Summer Bridge: Skills prep for first time honors/AP/IB students.

Vista High School –

June 11-22: Si Se Puede: Newcomer Scholar Academy for ELD 1 and 2 students.

June 11-29: Spanish Language.

July 9-20: Migrant Ed Summer Academy.

Vista Visions Academy – June 8-29: Credit recovery opportunity: Edgenuity makeups for students who need to recover credits.